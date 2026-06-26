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Ukraine may join the European radiation accident alert system: the bill was recommended for adoption

14:25, 26 June 2026
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The Committee on Ukraine's Integration into the EU recommended adopting a bill that paves the way for Ukraine to join the European early warning system for radiation accidents and to promptly exchange information in emergencies.
Ukraine may join the European radiation accident alert system: the bill was recommended for adoption
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Ukraine continues to adapt national legislation and international obligations to European Union standards. One of the directions of this work is joining international cooperation mechanisms in the field of nuclear and radiation safety.

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In this regard, the Committee on Ukraine's Integration into the EU recommended that the parliament adopt as a basis and in full draft law No. 0377 on Ukraine's accession to the Agreement between the European Atomic Energy Community (Euratom) and non-EU member states regarding participation in the early information exchange mechanism in the event of a radiation accident (ECURIE). The bill was submitted by the President of Ukraine.

The document was developed after receiving an invitation from the European Commission to join the ECURIE Agreement. Moreover, this issue is included in Ukraine's negotiation position under Section 15 "Energy" of Cluster 4 "Green Agenda and Sustainable Connectivity" within the negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the European Union.

What the bill provides

If the law is adopted, the Verkhovna Rada will give consent to Ukraine's accession to the ECURIE Agreement, ensuring the country's full participation in the European early information exchange mechanism between competent authorities in the event of a radiation accident.

The document also proposes to designate the State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate of Ukraine as the official contact body responsible for interaction within the ECURIE mechanism and for the prompt exchange of information about radiation accidents.

Separately, the bill stipulates that the Agreement will not apply to territories of Ukraine temporarily occupied by the Russian Federation until the complete cessation of armed aggression, restoration of Ukraine's territorial integrity within internationally recognized borders, full control over the state border, and restoration of constitutional order.

The ECURIE mechanism was created in 1987 after the Chernobyl nuclear power plant accident. It ensures prompt information exchange between participating countries and the European Commission in case of radiation accidents.

The explanatory note states that Ukraine's accession to the Agreement will not require additional expenditures from the state budget or payment of membership fees. The fulfillment of obligations will be carried out within the already allocated funding for the State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate of Ukraine.

The adoption of the law is expected to contribute to strengthening nuclear and radiation safety, improving emergency response efficiency, enhancing international cooperation, and becoming another step in Ukraine's integration process into the European Union.

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