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In Kyiv, a moose was expelled from the entrance of a high-rise building — the police showed how it happened

22:36, 26 June 2026
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Specialists, police, and ordinary citizens cooperated together to return the animal to the forest.
In Kyiv, a moose was expelled from the entrance of a high-rise building — the police showed how it happened
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In Kyiv, the patrol police, together with specialists and concerned citizens, safely returned a moose to its natural environment after the animal was found in the entrance of a residential building.

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As reported by the first deputy head of the Patrol Police Department of Ukraine, Oleksiy Biloshytskyi, the incident occurred in the Sviatoshynskyi district of the capital. Calls began coming to the 112 line from residents reporting that a moose was wandering around the city.

Law enforcement officers began searching for the animal. As a result, it hid in the entrance of a high-rise building.

"And this is not a joke. Kyiv, Sviatoshynskyi district. The 112 line is flooded with calls from locals reporting a moose wandering the city," noted Biloshytskyi.

Specialists, police, and ordinary citizens cooperated together to return the animal to the forest.

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