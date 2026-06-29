The Cabinet of Ministers Rewrote the Rules for Medicine Procurement: How the Work of Medical Institutions in Ukraine Will Change

New rules for medical tenders have come into force, introducing a mandatory e-catalog for purchases over 50 thousand hryvnias.

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Further changes have been introduced in the field of medical procurement, which will directly affect the operation of healthcare institutions and other customers. The Cabinet of Ministers resolution No. 680 expanded the list of medicines, medical devices, and disinfectants subject to procurement through the electronic catalog, and also established new rules for purchasing medicines by international nonproprietary name (INN).

In turn, the Ministry of Economy in a letter dated June 18, 2026, No. 3323-04/56814-06 clarified how to apply the innovations in practice. For customers, this means the need to review approaches to procurement planning, forming annual plans, and working with the Prozorro Market electronic catalog right now. At the same time, it should be taken into account that on June 24, 2026, the new Law of Ukraine "On Public Procurement" No. 4888-IX came into force, although its provisions will be implemented only after nine months. Thus, in the near future, the public procurement sector will effectively operate in a transitional mode.

Why Resolution No. 680 is Important

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine Resolution No. 680 dated May 27, 2026, became the next stage in improving the procurement of medical goods under martial law conditions. Its main goal is to make procurement more standardized, increase competition among suppliers, and ensure more efficient use of budget funds.

That is why the state continues to expand the use of the Prozorro Market electronic catalog as a tool for purchasing typical medical goods. At the same time, the changes concern not only technical aspects of working with the system. They affect the definition of the procurement subject, choice of procedure, planning needs throughout the budget year, and even the internal organization of authorized persons' work.

Changes That Have Already Come Into Force

Resolution No. 680 came into force on June 2, 2026, but some of its provisions began to apply from June 22. From this date, the updated list of medicines, medical devices, and disinfectants subject to procurement through the electronic catalog is applied. Procurements started before the new rules came into force are completed according to the previous procedure, which avoids the need to revise already announced procedures.

The Electronic Catalog Has Become Even Broader

One of the key innovations was a significant expansion of Appendix 1 to the Features of Public Procurement. It now includes: 58 new medicine items; 20 medical device items; a separate section dedicated to disinfectants. This effectively means that a much larger number of medical goods must now be procured through the electronic catalog if the established cost thresholds are met.

This decision aims to simplify procurement procedures while ensuring greater transparency in the use of budget funds.

New Threshold of UAH 200,000

Another important change was the addition of a new requirement to point 11-1 of the Features regarding the procurement of medicines. If the total expected cost of purchasing one medicine under one international nonproprietary name during the budget year is equal to or exceeds UAH 200,000, the customer must conduct a separate request for supplier proposals through the electronic catalog.

In other words, not only the cost of a single purchase matters but also the total need for a specific medicine throughout the year. That is why procurement planning becomes even more important.

Planning Becomes a Key Stage

The Ministry of Economy's clarification once again emphasizes: any procurement must be based on a real or planned need and included in the annual procurement plan.

At the same time, the legislation provides an exception. If the customer has an additional need that could not have been objectively foreseen during the previous procurement, its expected cost is not added to the already made procurements of the same subject. This allows choosing the procedure based on the cost of the new need alone, not the total volume of already conducted procurements.

Medical Gloves Are No Longer Subject to Localization Requirements

Another practical change concerns medical gloves. Resolution No. 680 excluded them from the list of goods subject to production localization requirements. For customers, this means simplified procurement of such products and removal of additional restrictions that previously had to be considered when preparing documentation. At the same time, localization requirements continue to apply to other goods included in the relevant list.

What Customers Should Pay Attention To

After the new rules came into force, customers are advised to: review annual procurement plans;

analyze expected needs for each international nonproprietary name;

check whether necessary goods are included in the updated Appendix 1;

review internal algorithms for working with Prozorro Market;

consider new rules when forming future procurements.

Planning is now one of the most important stages because the correct definition of the procurement subject and expected cost determines the choice of a lawful procedure.

What This Means for the Healthcare Sector

The introduced changes indicate a gradual expansion of the role of the electronic catalog in the public procurement system. Whereas Prozorro Market was previously mainly seen as a tool for quick purchases of certain categories of goods, today it is increasingly becoming one of the basic mechanisms for supplying medical institutions with medicines and medical devices.

For hospitals, this means the need to adapt internal processes to the new rules, and for authorized persons – to plan procurements more carefully to avoid violations of the law.

In conclusion, the Cabinet of Ministers Resolution No. 680 and the Ministry of Economy's clarifications do not completely change the medical procurement system but significantly refine the rules for its application. The expansion of the electronic catalog, the new approach to purchasing medicines by INN, the updated list of goods, and the cancellation of localization requirements for medical gloves are changes that all healthcare customers must already take into account.

Considering the upcoming implementation of the new Law of Ukraine "On Public Procurement," customers now have time to review their internal procedures, adapt planning, and prepare for the next stage of public procurement reform.

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