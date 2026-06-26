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The Supreme Court upheld the life sentence for the rape and murder of a woman and her 13-year-old daughter in Zhytomyr

23:30, 26 June 2026
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The Supreme Court has finally confirmed the life imprisonment of a Zhytomyr resident for the brutal murder of a woman and her 13-year-old daughter.
The Supreme Court upheld the life sentence for the rape and murder of a woman and her 13-year-old daughter in Zhytomyr
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The Supreme Court left unchanged the sentence of a Zhytomyr resident who was sentenced to life imprisonment with confiscation of property for the rape, robbery, and murder of a young woman and her 13-year-old daughter. The court rejected the defense's cassation appeal, agreeing with the arguments of the prosecutors from the Office of the Prosecutor General.

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The crime occurred in September 2021 in Zhytomyr. According to the investigation, a 23-year-old man, under the influence of drugs, noticed a woman near Shoduarivskyi Park who was returning home. He followed her to the house, waited until she entered the apartment, and then broke inside, where her 13-year-old daughter was present.

In the apartment, the attacker raped the woman, took her jewelry, and then fatally stabbed the mother and child. To conceal the traces of the crime, he set the apartment on fire and fled.

During the trial, the accused denied his guilt and claimed that another person was involved in the murder. However, the prosecutors presented evidence to the court that disproved this version and confirmed his involvement in the crime.

The man was found guilty of the intentional murder of two persons committed for mercenary motives, robbery, rape, intentional destruction of property, and illegal seizure of a vehicle.

As noted by Deputy Prosecutor General Viktor Lohachov, the Supreme Court finally confirmed the legality of the sentence, and the life imprisonment became a just punishment for the committed crime.

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