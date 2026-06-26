The main session of entrance exams for master's programs begins on June 26

More than 102 thousand applicants have registered to participate in the entrance exams.

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The Minister of Education and Science of Ukraine, Oksen Lisovyi, announced that the main session of entrance exams for master's programs will begin on June 26.

“A master's degree is a step for those who know in which field they want to professionally grow and who need a master's level of training for this. For some professions, it is mandatory, and for future scientists, it opens the path to postgraduate and doctoral degrees,” he said.

According to him, this year more than 102 thousand applicants have registered to participate in the entrance exams:

- 97,887 will take tests in Ukraine;

- 4,638 — abroad.

How the admission will take place:

- the main session will last until July 14, the additional session — from August 3 to 21;

- the EVI (Unified Entrance Exam) is mandatory — it consists of a general educational competence test (GECT) and a foreign language test;

- for some specialties, it is additionally required to pass the EFVV — the unified professional entrance exam.

“The foreign language is a mandatory component of admission. A modern master's graduate must be able to work with professional sources, interact in international teams, and study without language barriers. That is why this requirement remains an important element of higher education quality standards,” he added.

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