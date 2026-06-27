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Additional leave for nurses: who is entitled and how many days can be received

07:00, 27 June 2026
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Nurses were explained under what conditions they are entitled to annual additional leave due to the special nature of their work.
Additional leave for nurses: who is entitled and how many days can be received
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Nurses are entitled to annual additional leave due to the special nature of their work lasting up to 7 calendar days. This right is provided by Article 8 of the Law of Ukraine "On Leave" and applies to employees regardless of the form of ownership of the healthcare institution, provided that the requirements of the legislation are met.

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According to Article 8 of the Law of Ukraine "On Leave" and the List of industries, works, professions, and positions approved by the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine Resolution No. 1290, the work of doctors, nurses, and junior nurses is associated with increased neuro-emotional stress. That is why they are entitled to annual additional leave lasting up to 7 calendar days. This is reminded by the State Labor Service. 

The right to leave does not depend on the form of ownership of the medical institution

The form of ownership of the healthcare institution does not affect a nurse's right to additional leave. A municipal hospital, a private clinic, or even a doctor’s private practice office – if the employee’s position corresponds to the qualification characteristics of a nurse, the right to additional leave remains. The main criterion is the working conditions, not the form of ownership of the institution.

Under what conditions is additional leave granted

Annual additional leave due to the special nature of work is granted proportionally to the actual time worked. Only those days when the nurse worked under conditions of increased neuro-emotional stress for at least half of the working day are counted towards the length of service that entitles to such leave. The employer is obliged to keep records of such time.

At the same time, the law establishes only the maximum duration of such leave — up to 7 calendar days. The specific number of days off must be determined by the collective or employment agreement of the enterprise.

Thus, the right to additional leave arises under three conditions: the employee holds the position of a nurse, actually works under conditions of increased neuro-emotional stress for at least half of the working day, and the duration of additional leave is defined by the collective or employment agreement.

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