Volodymyr Zelenskyy appointed Ihor Brusyl as ambassador to Malta and San Marino concurrently

Ihor Brusyl will serve as ambassador to three countries.

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The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy appointed the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Ukraine to the Italian Republic Ihor Brusyl as ambassador to the Republic of Malta and the Republic of San Marino concurrently. The head of state signed the respective decrees.

By decree No. 538/2026, Ihor Brusyl was appointed Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Ukraine to the Republic of Malta, and by decree No. 537/2026, he was appointed Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Ukraine to the Republic of San Marino.

Recall that in March, Volodymyr Zelenskyy appointed Ihor Brusyl as Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Ukraine to the Italian Republic.

What is known about Ihor Brusyl

He began his professional career in 2002 as chief consultant of the Administration of the President of Ukraine.

Since 2005, he held positions as chief consultant, deputy head of the department of the Apparatus of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine.

Since 2007 – third secretary, second secretary of the Embassy of Ukraine in the Italian Republic.

Since 2011 – deputy head of the department of the Apparatus of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine.

From 2012 to 2021 – chief consultant, head of department, deputy head of department, first deputy head of service, head of the State Protocol and Ceremony Service of the Office of the President of Ukraine.

By decree of the President of Ukraine on March 17, 2021, he was appointed deputy head of the Office of the President of Ukraine.

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