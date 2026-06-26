  1. In Ukraine

Volodymyr Zelenskyy appointed Ihor Brusyl as ambassador to Malta and San Marino concurrently

20:23, 26 June 2026
telegram sharing button
facebook sharing button
viber sharing button
twitter sharing button
whatsapp sharing button
Ihor Brusyl will serve as ambassador to three countries.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy appointed Ihor Brusyl as ambassador to Malta and San Marino concurrently
Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy appointed the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Ukraine to the Italian Republic Ihor Brusyl as ambassador to the Republic of Malta and the Republic of San Marino concurrently. The head of state signed the respective decrees.

Only the latest: read SUD.UA on Telegram

By decree No. 538/2026, Ihor Brusyl was appointed Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Ukraine to the Republic of Malta, and by decree No. 537/2026, he was appointed Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Ukraine to the Republic of San Marino.

Recall that in March, Volodymyr Zelenskyy appointed Ihor Brusyl as Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Ukraine to the Italian Republic.

What is known about Ihor Brusyl

He began his professional career in 2002 as chief consultant of the Administration of the President of Ukraine.

Since 2005, he held positions as chief consultant, deputy head of the department of the Apparatus of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine.

Since 2007 – third secretary, second secretary of the Embassy of Ukraine in the Italian Republic.

Since 2011 – deputy head of the department of the Apparatus of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine.

From 2012 to 2021 – chief consultant, head of department, deputy head of department, first deputy head of service, head of the State Protocol and Ceremony Service of the Office of the President of Ukraine.

By decree of the President of Ukraine on March 17, 2021, he was appointed deputy head of the Office of the President of Ukraine.

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua and to Google News SUD.UA, as well as to our VIBER and WhatsApp, page on Facebook and on Instagram to stay informed about the most important events.

Read also

XX Congress of Judges of Ukraine – online broadcast – day one

News feed

Blogs

Publications

A Few Hours to Prepare for a Hearing Is Not Enough for a Fair Trial: How a Case of Petty Hooliganism Ended Up in the ECHR

A few hours to prepare for a hearing is not enough for a fair trial: how a case of petty hooliganism ended up in the ECHR.

The National Bank of Ukraine cancels anonymous top-ups via terminals: operations can only be confirmed through a mobile phone

Financial inclusion bank and new rules for terminals: a guide for users.

The Grand Chamber explained why the state should be held responsible for the actions of the “Berkut” during Maidan

The state can be a civil defendant in a criminal proceeding, and compensation for damages under Article 1174 of the Civil Code of Ukraine cannot be simultaneously imposed on both the official and the state.

Military service is not a valid reason: The Supreme Court confirmed refusal to return a mortgaged apartment due to statute of limitations

The Supreme Court refused to return a mortgaged apartment sold at auction due to the expiration of the statute of limitations and did not recognize military service as a valid reason.

Territorial Recruitment Centre officers without balaclavas and only under video recording: the commission proposed new rules for mobilization measures

The Verkhovna Rada Commission reported problems identified during mobilization measures, including the use of balaclavas, shortcomings in video recording, and gaps during the delivery of citizens to the TRSSC.

Contact Us
About us

© 2010-2026 "Judicial and Legal Newspaper". All rights reserved. Use of site materials only when hyperlinking to "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" is no lower than the first paragraph. Reprinting, copying or reproduction of the content of the author's materials of "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" without reference to SUD.UA in any form is strictly prohibited. The media identifier is R40-02154.

Judicial and Legal Newspaper

Editorial address: 01001, Kyiv, Tarasa Shevchenko Boulevard, 1
Tel.: (044) 235-91-41
E-mail for contacting the editorial office: [email protected]
Receipt of press releases and advertising proposals: [email protected]