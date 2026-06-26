Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed Ukrainian ambassadors in Vietnam, Oman, Cambodia, and Cyprus

Olha Selykh, Serhiy Nizhynskyi, and Oleksandr Haman were dismissed from their positions.

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The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed Ukrainian ambassadors in several countries. The head of state signed the relevant decrees.

By decree No. 534/2026, Olha Selykh was dismissed from the position of Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Ukraine to the Sultanate of Oman.

By decree No. 535/2026, Serhiy Nizhynskyi was dismissed from the position of Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Ukraine to the Republic of Cyprus.

By decree No. 536/2026, Oleksandr Haman was dismissed from the positions of Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Ukraine to the Socialist Republic of Vietnam and Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Ukraine to the Kingdom of Cambodia.

Earlier, Volodymyr Zelenskyy appointed Ihor Brusyl as ambassador to Malta and San Marino concurrently.

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