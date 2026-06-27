Contact zoos want to be banned: where they propose to transfer the animals

In Ukraine, it is proposed to completely ban contact zoos and transfer animals from such establishments to specialized rehabilitation centers.

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The issue of zoo activities in Ukraine has been a subject of public discussion for several years. At the same time, the most debate concerns the operation of contact zoos, where animals are in constant direct contact with visitors.

At various levels, the question is raised about the need for legislative restrictions or a complete ban on such establishments. Supporters of these changes emphasize that constant tactile contact with people, noise, and the inability to be alone can negatively affect the physical and psychological condition of animals, and the very format of contact zoos is increasingly criticized as inconsistent with modern principles of humane treatment.

The war has only exacerbated the problem of animal keeping

This topic became especially relevant after the start of the full-scale war. Due to Russian shelling and hostilities in Ukraine, dozens of zoos, eco-parks, shelters, and animal rescue centers were affected. Some animals had to be evacuated from dangerous areas, many establishments experienced interruptions in electricity, water, food supplies, and veterinary care. Under martial law conditions, the issue of ensuring proper conditions for keeping animals became even more sensitive, and discussions about the activities of contact zoos and preventing the exploitation of animals for entertainment received new impetus.

Against this background, an electronic petition was submitted to the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine calling for a complete ban on the activities of contact zoos and any other commercial facilities where animals are in constant direct contact with visitors.

Why they demand a ban on contact zoos

The petition states that its goal is a complete legislative ban on the activities of contact zoos and other commercial facilities where animals are in constant direct contact with people.

The authors of the appeal emphasize that today the contact zoo industry continues to actively operate in Ukraine, which, in their opinion, completely contradicts the principles of humanity, European animal protection standards, and the Law of Ukraine "On the Protection of Animals from Cruel Treatment."

Among the main reasons for the need to close such establishments, they name constant stress and mental breakdown of animals. The document states that wild and domestic animals are deprived of the opportunity to hide, rest, or be alone, and constant tactile contact with visitors, noise, screams, and camera flashes lead to chronic stress, neuroses, and deep psychological trauma.

The petition also draws attention to inadequate living conditions. According to the authors, animals are often kept in cramped enclosures, plastic boxes, or cages without proper lighting, fresh air, or access to a natural environment. Because of this, they are deprived of the opportunity to fulfill their natural behavioral needs.

Another argument is injury and cruel treatment. The document states that due to uncontrolled access of people, especially children who cannot always gauge their strength, animals regularly suffer physical injuries. Additionally, the authors claim that to make animals behave "quietly," they are often sedated using tranquilizers.

Special emphasis is also placed on the threat to human health. According to the authors of the appeal, such establishments often do not comply with sanitary and veterinary standards, creating a risk of transmission of zooanthroponotic infections — diseases common to both humans and animals.

Moreover, the petition №41/010198-26ep states that keeping living beings in a "full access toy" mode is inhumane, cruel, and fosters in the younger generation a false notion that an animal is merely a powerless object for entertainment.

What changes are proposed

The authors of the petition call for the development and introduction of legislative changes that will completely ban the activities of contact zoos, wild animal exhibitions, and other similar entertainment formats. In addition, they propose to strengthen control and responsibility for violations of animal keeping conditions in regular zoos.

The appeal also proposes to remove animals from existing contact zoos and transfer them to specialized rehabilitation centers or provide them with proper living conditions without access of outsiders to tactile contact.

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