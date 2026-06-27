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Pension for 37 Years of Service: What Payments Can Be Received in 2026

11:49, 27 June 2026
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In 2026, Ukrainians with 37–38 years of insurance experience have the right to apply for a pension at the age of 60.
Pension for 37 Years of Service: What Payments Can Be Received in 2026
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The length of the insurance period directly affects not only a person's right to retire but also the amount of future payments. According to the pension reform, the requirements for the minimum insurance period to retire are gradually increasing.

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According to Article 26 of the Law of Ukraine "On Compulsory State Pension Insurance," in 2026, to be granted an old-age pension, it is necessary to have:

  • at 60 years old — at least 33 years of insurance experience;
  • at 63 years old — from 23 years of insurance experience;
  • at 65 years old — at least 15 years of insurance experience.

Thus, individuals who have accumulated 37 or 38 years of insurance experience fully meet the requirements to retire at 60 years old. They do not need to wait additionally until reaching 63 or 65 years.

However, a long insurance period alone does not guarantee a high pension. The amount of monthly payments is also influenced by the size of the official salary from which the employer paid the unified social contribution.

According to calculations, if a person has 37–38 years of insurance experience and officially earned about 15,000 hryvnias per month, the approximate size of their pension will be about UAH 6,116–6,198.

If the employee continues to work until 65 years old and their official salary is about 20,000 hryvnias, the projected pension amount will almost double — to UAH 10,574–10,877 per month.

If the insurance period is insufficient

Only citizens who meet the minimum insurance period requirements have the right to an old-age pension. If a person has officially worked less than 15 years, an old-age pension is not granted.

At the same time, this does not mean that such a person will be left without state support. After reaching the established age, they can apply for state social assistance. Its amount is determined taking into account the subsistence minimum for persons who have lost their ability to work.

Thus, 37–38 years of insurance experience allow one to apply for a pension already after reaching the age of 60. At the same time, to receive a higher pension, not only the number of years worked but also the size of the official income, from which insurance contributions were paid during the working period, is important.

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