For Ukrainians Abroad, the "Back Home" Platform Launched in Test Mode: What It Offers

The "Back Home" platform has been launched in test mode, containing information about returning to Ukraine, government services, employment, and social support.

Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

Ukraine has launched a test version of the digital platform "Back Home", designed for Ukrainians who are abroad and planning to return to Ukraine. The Ministry of Social Policy, Family, and Unity of Ukraine announced the launch of the service.

The "Back Home" platform combines up-to-date information about government services, Ukrainian communities, employment opportunities, education, social support, and other tools necessary for preparing for return and successful reintegration in Ukraine. Additionally, users can use the service to create a personal return plan and make informed decisions about relocation.

A separate section is dedicated to Unity Centers and Unity Network organizations operating abroad. This is where Ukrainians can receive consultations and practical assistance before making a decision about returning.

Moreover, the platform provides information about Ukrainian communities ready to welcome citizens after their return.

Users can familiarize themselves with data about local infrastructure, available services, job vacancies, and contact information.

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua and to Google News SUD.UA, as well as to our VIBER and WhatsApp, Facebook page and Instagram page to stay informed about the most important events.