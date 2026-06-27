ARMA transferred seized virtual assets worth over 372 million UAH for the first time

Seized virtual assets confiscated during the investigation of an international hacker group were transferred to ARMA's crypto wallet for the first time.

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For the first time, seized crypto assets worth over 8.3 million USDT, equivalent to more than 372 million hryvnias, were transferred to the crypto wallet of the National Agency for Asset Recovery and Management. This was reported by Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko.

According to him, this is the first case in Ukraine where seized digital assets have actually been transferred to state management.

The crypto assets were held in wallets controlled by one of the members of an international hacker group. According to the investigation, the criminals carried out cyberattacks on citizens and companies in European countries and the USA, stole confidential information, demanded ransom, and legalized the obtained funds in Ukraine through the purchase of real estate, cars, and other expensive property.

Estimated damages from the group's activities exceed 100 million US dollars.

During the pre-trial investigation, law enforcement detained four members of the criminal group, including the organizer. All of them are currently in custody.

Additionally, assets worth over 11.1 million US dollars have been seized, including residential houses, apartments, cars, 1 million US dollars in cash, as well as virtual assets equivalent to more than 8.3 million US dollars.

"Modern crime has long moved into the digital space. And cybercrime investigations have long gone beyond Ukraine's borders," emphasized Ruslan Kravchenko.

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