Gas distribution fees can be waived: who will have charges canceled

The National Commission for State Regulation of Energy and Utilities (NCSREU) allowed not to charge for the distribution of natural gas to apartment owners in multi-story buildings that were destroyed or significantly damaged due to armed aggression.

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Owners of apartments in multi-apartment buildings that were destroyed or significantly damaged as a result of hostilities will be able to avoid paying for the distribution of natural gas and a number of related services. The relevant amendments to regulatory legal acts were approved by the National Commission for State Regulation of Energy and Utilities.

According to the changes, if the technical condition of the building does not allow safe use of the gas supply system, the charges for the distribution of natural gas will be suspended. The decision was made in accordance with Law No. 4825-IX, which came into force on April 15, 2026, and provides for a ban on charging fees for housing and communal services for real estate objects damaged or destroyed as a result of armed aggression.

In addition to the distribution fee for natural gas, other related obligations are temporarily canceled for owners of such apartments. In particular, during the suspension period, fees for the maintenance of internal building gas networks will not be charged, and there will be no need to submit meter readings monthly to the gas distribution system operator.

These rules will apply for the entire duration of the official suspension of charges.

What you pay for in the gas distribution bill

NKREKP reminds that the fee for natural gas distribution is not payment for the gas itself. These funds are directed to ensure the operation of the gas distribution system, including repair and modernization of networks, maintenance of emergency services, technical servicing of equipment, and control of safe operation of gas infrastructure.

Why bills arrive even without gas consumption

Consumers often mistakenly believe that the distribution fee should depend on actual gas usage. In reality, it is calculated based on the "gas year" principle: the annual volume of natural gas consumption for the previous billing period is divided into 12 equal parts, which are then multiplied by the tariff applicable in the respective region.

That is why distribution bills may arrive even if gas is temporarily not used.

At the same time, in buildings that have lost the technical ability to receive the service due to destruction or significant damage, the charges will be suspended. For owners of housing that was not affected, the fee for natural gas distribution will remain mandatory.

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