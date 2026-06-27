In which cases physical coercion exempts from criminal liability — Article 40 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine

Physical coercion in criminal law: when a person is not responsible for actions committed against their own will.

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Ukrainian legislation recognizes that a person is not always able to independently control their actions in every situation. If actions or inactions were committed under real physical coercion that deprived the possibility to act according to one's own will, criminal liability may not arise. This issue has become especially relevant since the beginning of the full-scale war, when residents of temporarily occupied territories often face the threat of violence and are forced to comply with the demands of armed persons. It is precisely for such cases that the Criminal Code of Ukraine provides special legal mechanisms that allow each situation to be assessed taking into account all its circumstances.

What Article 40 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine provides

The provisions of Article 40 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine are based on the principle of justice. The law recognizes that a person cannot always fully control their actions if they are subjected to physical coercion related to a real threat to life, health, or freedom.

Therefore, an act or omission committed under the influence of physical coercion is not recognized as a criminal offense if, as a result of such coercion, the person could not control their actions.

Why this provision became especially relevant during the war

Since the beginning of the full-scale war, the importance of this provision has significantly increased. In temporarily occupied territories, citizens often face a choice between their own safety and the risk of being accused of cooperating with the occupying authorities.

Under such conditions, people may be forced to perform certain actions under pressure from armed persons, trying to save themselves or their loved ones. It is precisely in such situations that Article 40 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine is an important tool for the legal assessment of the circumstances of the case.

Is it enough to simply claim physical coercion

Ukrainian criminal law is based not only on the principle of inevitability of punishment but also on the necessity to consider the real life circumstances in which a person found themselves.

At the same time, Article 40 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine is not a universal excuse for any actions. Mere reference to physical coercion is not sufficient for automatic exemption from criminal liability.

In each specific case, law enforcement agencies and the court examine all evidence to determine whether the person really acted under real physical coercion that deprived them of the ability to control their actions, or whether such claims are an attempt to avoid criminal liability.

It is precisely the comprehensive examination of the circumstances of the case that allows distinguishing cases where a person became a victim of physical coercion from situations where such arguments are used without sufficient legal grounds.

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