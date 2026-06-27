A man was detained in Lviv region for desecration of the memorial to the victims of the Nazi occupation

Law enforcement officers detained a resident of Drohobych who damaged the memorial to the victims of the German occupation.

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In Drohobych, law enforcement officers identified a man suspected of damaging the memorial "To the Victims of the German Occupation 1941–1944." According to the police, the act of vandalism took place on Koval'ska Street.

The police learned about the incident during monitoring of social networks, where a video of the incident was published. The recording shows an unknown person pushing the metal sculpture of the Mother, which is part of the memorial complex, causing it to fall.

An investigative-operational group, criminal police officers, and patrol officers of the Drohobych District Police Department arrived at the scene.

Law enforcement officers identified the man involved in damaging the monument. He turned out to be a 32-year-old resident of Drohobych. Preliminary data indicate that he committed the offense with hooligan motives while intoxicated.

The man was detained. Currently, the issue of notifying him of suspicion and choosing a preventive measure is being resolved. The pre-trial investigation is ongoing.

The damaged sculpture is part of the Memorial to the Victims of the German Occupation 1941–1944, also known in Drohobych as the "Sorrowful Mother" and the "Wailing Wall." The memorial was established at the site of mass shootings of civilians that took place during the Nazi occupation of the city.

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