Traffic restrictions for heavy vehicles introduced in Kyiv

The ban applies to vehicles with an actual weight over 24 tons and an axle load over 7 tons.

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Traffic restrictions for heavy vehicles have been introduced in the capital. This was reported by the Kyiv Patrol Police.

"To preserve the road surface, trucks are prohibited from moving when the air temperature is +28 degrees Celsius or higher. The ban applies to vehicles with an actual weight over 24 tons and an axle load over 7 tons," the statement reads.

It is noted that drivers can wait out the hot period at temporary parking areas in the road right-of-way lanes and near road service facilities.

The police promise to announce separately when the restriction is lifted.

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