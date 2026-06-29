Train tickets are impossible to find, although seats remain empty: the problem is proposed to be solved with new refund rules

Compensation for an expensive ticket on the day of departure may be only about 14 hryvnias, which is why passengers are reluctant to return it.

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The shortage of tickets for popular trains in Ukraine remains one of the biggest problems for passengers.

However, according to the authors of a new petition, part of this problem is created by the current rules for returning travel documents. Due to the almost complete loss of ticket value on the day of departure, people often do not return unused seats at all, although other passengers could use them.

In this regard, the Cabinet of Ministers is urged to change the current refund procedure and introduce mechanisms that will motivate passengers to give up unnecessary tickets.

As reported by "Judicial and Legal Newspaper", since May Ukrzaliznytsia has introduced new rules for returning railway tickets. This concerns domestic transportation: the amount of reimbursement will depend on how many days before departure the passenger returns the ticket. The closer to the travel date — the smaller the percentage of the cost is compensated.

Proposed changes to railway ticket refund rules

A petition No. 41/010201-26ep was submitted to the government, proposing to change the rules for returning railway tickets on the day of the train's departure.

Today, Ukraine faces a severe shortage of railway tickets, especially on popular routes and "Intercity+" category trains. At the same time, the current refund system, according to the author, effectively punishes passengers whose plans change on the day of travel.

According to current rules, when returning a ticket on the day of departure, almost 95% of the ticket price is withheld from the passenger. As a result, the author notes, a person can receive compensation of only about 14 hryvnias for an expensive ticket.

Problems caused by current rules, according to the petition author

The current refund mechanism leads to several negative consequences.

First of all, according to the author, it creates an artificial shortage of seats. Due to minimal compensation, passengers see no point in going through the ticket return procedure for a few hryvnias, so they simply do not return it. As a result, trains may depart with empty seats while other people cannot buy tickets and spend hours tracking their availability through automatic purchase systems.

The petition also claims that current rules do not encourage civic mutual assistance. The author believes that due to financial losses, people are not motivated to free up scarce seats for those for whom the trip may be especially important, including military personnel, volunteers, students, or internally displaced persons.

Additionally, the appeal notes that the railway loses the opportunity to resell the seat to another passenger in real time, since the current system effectively encourages keeping unused tickets.

At the same time, the petition author acknowledges the need to protect the carrier from possible losses and actions of speculators before train departures. However, in his opinion, almost complete deprivation of passenger compensation turns into a disincentive that benefits neither society nor the carrier.

What changes are proposed

The petition author asks the government to consider several possible options for changing the rules.

The first option involves revising the amount withheld when returning tickets on the day of departure and establishing a minimum reimbursement level of at least 30–50% of the ticket price.

As an alternative, it is proposed to introduce a bonus reimbursement system. If cash refunds on the last day would be unprofitable for the budget, passengers would be offered compensation of 50–70% of the ticket price in bonuses or points in the official "Ukrzaliznytsia" app, which could only be used to purchase future tickets.

Another possible mechanism named by the author is a 50% refund only if the freed seat is purchased by another passenger.

Expected results from the changes

According to the author of the appeal, revising the ticket refund rules will motivate passengers to promptly give up unnecessary travel documents, make thousands of additional seats available for people who urgently need to travel, and help make the state railway service more flexible, modern, and oriented to citizens' needs.

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