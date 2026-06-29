It became known whether the radiation background exceeded due to fires in the Chernobyl zone

In the Chernobyl exclusion zone, the elimination of large-scale forest fires continues, involving over 200 rescuers in firefighting.

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In the Chernobyl exclusion zone, the fight against large-scale forest fires continues. To localize the ignition sites in the north of Kyiv region, more than 200 rescuers and almost 60 units of special equipment have been involved.

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported that specialists constantly monitor the radiation situation. According to measurement results, no exceedance of the natural radiation background has been recorded.

It is noted that the work is significantly complicated by abnormal heat. In areas of active burning, the air temperature near the fire sites sometimes reaches +50°C, which creates additional risks for rescuers and complicates fire extinguishing.

Recall that ecosystem fires in the Chernobyl exclusion zone worsened air quality in Kyiv and Kyiv region, and with a change in wind direction, pollution may again spread to the capital and adjacent settlements.

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