The US Supreme Court prohibited Donald Trump from dismissing Lisa Cook from the Federal Reserve Board of Governors

The US Supreme Court upheld the decisions of lower courts that blocked President Donald Trump's attempt to dismiss Federal Reserve Board of Governors member Lisa Cook.

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The US Supreme Court did not allow President Donald Trump to dismiss Federal Reserve Board of Governors member Lisa Cook. The highest judicial authority's decision, made on June 29, upheld the rulings of lower courts that previously blocked her dismissal.

Donald Trump attempted to remove Lisa Cook from her position back in August 2025, accusing her of mortgage fraud. However, the courts sided with the official and suspended the effect of this decision.

According to the Supreme Court ruling, Lisa Cook will continue to perform the duties of a Federal Reserve Board member until the review of her lawsuit regarding the legality of the dismissal attempt is completed.

"It should be clearly noted that the final resolution of whether the president had the right to dismiss Cook for 'cause' will partly depend on the established facts. In this decision, we did not consider the factual circumstances of the case, as they have not yet been established or analyzed according to applicable legal standards," the Supreme Court stated.

Donald Trump announced his intention to dismiss Lisa Cook in August 2025 following a request from Bill Pulte, head of the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA). According to him, the official allegedly declared residences in both Michigan and Georgia as her primary residence simultaneously to obtain more favorable mortgage loan terms.

Lisa Cook denied all the accusations. She stated that the real reason for the attempt to remove her was disagreements with the president's administration regarding monetary policy.

Lisa Cook was appointed to the Federal Reserve Board of Governors in 2022 by then-US President Joe Biden.

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