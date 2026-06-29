  1. In the World

The US Supreme Court prohibited Donald Trump from dismissing Lisa Cook from the Federal Reserve Board of Governors

19:27, 29 June 2026
telegram sharing button
facebook sharing button
viber sharing button
twitter sharing button
whatsapp sharing button
The US Supreme Court upheld the decisions of lower courts that blocked President Donald Trump's attempt to dismiss Federal Reserve Board of Governors member Lisa Cook.
The US Supreme Court prohibited Donald Trump from dismissing Lisa Cook from the Federal Reserve Board of Governors
Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

The US Supreme Court did not allow President Donald Trump to dismiss Federal Reserve Board of Governors member Lisa Cook. The highest judicial authority's decision, made on June 29, upheld the rulings of lower courts that previously blocked her dismissal.

Only the latest: read SUD.UA on Telegram

Donald Trump attempted to remove Lisa Cook from her position back in August 2025, accusing her of mortgage fraud. However, the courts sided with the official and suspended the effect of this decision.

According to the Supreme Court ruling, Lisa Cook will continue to perform the duties of a Federal Reserve Board member until the review of her lawsuit regarding the legality of the dismissal attempt is completed.

"It should be clearly noted that the final resolution of whether the president had the right to dismiss Cook for 'cause' will partly depend on the established facts. In this decision, we did not consider the factual circumstances of the case, as they have not yet been established or analyzed according to applicable legal standards," the Supreme Court stated.

Donald Trump announced his intention to dismiss Lisa Cook in August 2025 following a request from Bill Pulte, head of the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA). According to him, the official allegedly declared residences in both Michigan and Georgia as her primary residence simultaneously to obtain more favorable mortgage loan terms.

Lisa Cook denied all the accusations. She stated that the real reason for the attempt to remove her was disagreements with the president's administration regarding monetary policy.

Lisa Cook was appointed to the Federal Reserve Board of Governors in 2022 by then-US President Joe Biden.

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua and to Google News SUD.UA, as well as to our VIBER and WhatsApp, and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay informed about the most important events.

Read also

XX Congress of Judges of Ukraine – online broadcast – day one

News feed

Blogs

Publications

A student has the right to a deferment even if studying abroad: the appellate court recognized the Cabinet of Ministers' restrictions as problematic

The panel of judges effectively acknowledged that there is a legal gap regarding students of foreign universities, since the law does not distinguish between students of Ukrainian and foreign higher education institutions, but the current procedure does not provide an alternative mechanism to confirm their studies.

Mykolaiv Court of Appeal to Receive Two New Judges: The High Council of Justice Submitted a Nomination to the President

The High Council of Justice supported two judges for positions at the Mykolaiv Court of Appeal – Alla Kruglikova and Aliona Temnikova.

Russian language banned for product labeling: a new bill registered in the Parliament

Rules for product labeling and providing information about services are proposed to be changed by restricting the use of the aggressor state's language.

The High Council of Justice resumed consideration and retired judge Eduard Sinitsyn and two other colleagues

Personnel decisions of the High Council of Justice: three judges retired.

New Standard for Judicial Remuneration and Features of the Supreme Court Review: The Cabinet Prepares New Rules for Inspection with the Participation of International Experts

A new stage of judicial reform has begun: while judges study the updated lists of relatives to be declared, the Cabinet is preparing a mechanism to involve independent experts in the review of the Supreme Court.

Contact Us
About us

© 2010-2026 "Judicial and Legal Newspaper". All rights reserved. Use of site materials only when hyperlinking to "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" is no lower than the first paragraph. Reprinting, copying or reproduction of the content of the author's materials of "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" without reference to SUD.UA in any form is strictly prohibited. The media identifier is R40-02154.

Judicial and Legal Newspaper

Editorial address: 01001, Kyiv, Tarasa Shevchenko Boulevard, 1
Tel.: (044) 235-91-41
E-mail for contacting the editorial office: [email protected]
Receipt of press releases and advertising proposals: [email protected]