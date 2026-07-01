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Court fined a serviceman of the Territorial Recruitment Centre 17,000 UAH for negligent attitude to service

22:00, 1 July 2026
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The serviceman three times did not conduct continuous video recording while performing his official duties.
Court fined a serviceman of the Territorial Recruitment Centre 17,000 UAH for negligent attitude to service
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The judge of the Central District Court of Mykolaiv Volodymyr Lyashchenko reviewed the protocol drawn up against a serviceman of one of the departments of the Mykolaiv Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Centre and fined him 17,000 UAH.

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As established by the court, at the end of March - beginning of April 2026, during the notification of citizens, the serviceman three times did not conduct continuous video recording while performing his official duties.

Therefore, his actions were qualified under part 2 of article 172-15 of the Code of Administrative Offenses (negligent attitude to military service committed during a special period).

The serviceman admitted guilt for the committed act.

After examining the case materials, the court concluded the guilt of the latter and decided to impose a penalty in the form of a fine of 17,000 UAH.

Earlier, Judicial and Legal Newspaper wrote about the recording of actions of the TRSSC: what is allowed, how body cameras work, and how long recordings are stored.

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