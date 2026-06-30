A Solemn Academy Was Held in Kyiv for the 30th Anniversary of the Constitution of Ukraine

Participants of the Solemn Academy discussed the role of the Constitution of Ukraine in establishing Ukrainian statehood, the significance of the Basic Law for the democratic development of the state, the transformation of modern constitutional doctrine, as well as the challenges faced by Ukrainian constitutionalism amid the full-scale war, post-war recovery, and European integration of Ukraine.

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A Solemn Academy was held in Kyiv on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution of Ukraine. The event focused on the development of Ukrainian constitutionalism, the challenges of the full-scale war, and European integration.

The event was attended by Acting Chairman of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine Oleksandr Petryshyn, judges of the Constitutional Court, Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk, Secretary of the Grand Chamber of the Supreme Court Serhii Pohrebnyi, representatives of the Council of Europe, OSCE, European Court of Human Rights, the German government, the Venice Commission, as well as representatives of international organizations, diplomatic missions, state institutions of foreign countries, heads of constitutional and supreme courts of European states, Ukrainian and foreign scholars.

Participants discussed the role of the Constitution of Ukraine in establishing Ukrainian statehood, the significance of the Basic Law for the democratic development of the state, the transformation of modern constitutional doctrine, as well as the challenges faced by Ukrainian constitutionalism amid the full-scale war, post-war recovery, and European integration of Ukraine.

Opening the event, Acting Chairman of the Constitutional Court Oleksandr Petryshyn emphasized that the Constitution remains the legal foundation of Ukrainian statehood, democracy, the rule of law, and the protection of human rights.

He stressed that during the full-scale war, constitutional values gain special importance, remaining a guide for the activities of state authorities and civil society.

Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk noted that the Constitution of Ukraine is not only a legal act but also a political contract of generations, a reflection of the will of Ukrainian society, and the foundation of Ukrainian statehood. He emphasized the special role of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine as a body of constitutional jurisdiction, tasked with ensuring the supremacy of the Constitution of Ukraine.

"The Constitutional Court of Ukraine is called to be an arbiter between power and the Constitution. Not a political player, not a participant in political discussions, but precisely a body of constitutional jurisdiction that ensures and defends the supremacy of the Basic Law of Ukraine. Its authority is formed not by the power of its powers but by the power of trust. A strong Constitutional Court is a necessary condition for democracy," emphasized Ruslan Stefanchuk.

In turn, Secretary General of the Council of Europe Alain Berset, in his video address, stressed that even during the ongoing war, constitutional issues cannot be postponed, as the principles enshrined in the Constitution of Ukraine are the source of the democratic strength of the Ukrainian state and the right of the Ukrainian people to independently determine their future.

The Secretary General of the Council of Europe highlighted that lasting peace in Ukraine is impossible without justice. In this regard, the work of the Council of Europe to ensure accountability for crimes against Ukraine, including within the process of establishing a Special Tribunal, is important.

Also, on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution of Ukraine, a number of video greetings were sent to the participants of the Solemn Academy from heads of constitutional jurisdiction bodies of European countries, who expressed support for the Ukrainian people, noted the resilience of Ukrainian statehood, and the special significance of the Constitution of Ukraine in wartime.

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