How Not to Get Poisoned by Shawarma – Key Rules for Choosing Fast Food

It is important to check the storage of ingredients and the hygiene of workers.

Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

Shawarma belongs to ready-to-eat food products that include meat, vegetables, sauces, and bakery products. Due to the combination of different ingredients and the absence of further heat treatment after preparation, such products require especially careful adherence to manufacturing and sales conditions. This was reported by the State Service of Ukraine on Food Safety and Consumer Protection.

The agency emphasizes that following simple rules helps reduce the risk of purchasing unsafe food products.

First of all, it is recommended to choose only official trade or public catering establishments. In such places, a "consumer corner" with information about the seller, including the name and contact details of the business entity, should be displayed in a visible place.

It is also worth paying attention to the cleanliness of the establishment. Work surfaces, equipment, display cases, and inventory must be kept in proper sanitary condition. Employees must follow personal hygiene rules during product preparation and have valid personal medical books of the established form.

Experts also advise evaluating the storage conditions of ingredients. Fresh vegetables, sauces, and other components should be stored in refrigeration equipment or at temperature regimes specified by the manufacturer. Products should not remain at room temperature for a long time.

The preparation process is also important. Meat must undergo full heat treatment, and the finished product should be prepared using clean inventory. It is also necessary to avoid contact between raw and ready-made products.

The State Service advises refraining from purchasing products if there are doubts about their quality. Unpleasant odor, untidy appearance of the establishment, violations of sanitary standards, or improper storage conditions are grounds to refuse the purchase.

In addition, food market operators are obliged to comply with legislation requirements regarding food safety, proper hygienic practices and procedures, and to provide consumers with complete information about the products they sell upon request.

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua and to Google News SUD.UA, as well as to our VIBER and WhatsApp, Facebook page and Instagram to stay informed about the most important events.