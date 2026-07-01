Air conditioner owners may be fined: who will be forced to pay 3,400 UAH for condensate

Air conditioner owners in Ukraine currently do not bear separate administrative responsibility for condensate drainage, although such fines were proposed to be introduced.

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In some European countries, there is liability for condensate dripping from air conditioners onto sidewalks, building facades, or pedestrians. At the same time, Ukraine also planned to establish fines for such violations.

A draft law No. 4619 was registered in the Verkhovna Rada, which proposed to introduce liability for improperly installed air conditioners. According to the document, for condensate dripping onto building facades, sidewalks, roadways, or water hitting pedestrians, an administrative fine of 100 non-taxable minimum incomes of citizens (1,700 UAH) was planned. For repeated violations within a year, the fine was to be 200 non-taxable minimum incomes (3,400 UAH).

However, the draft law was not adopted by the parliament, so the proposed provisions have not yet come into force and are not applied.

In a number of European countries, the rules are much stricter. In particular, in Romania, legislation prohibits discharging condensate from outdoor air conditioner units onto sidewalks or roadways. Equipment owners are obliged to ensure proper water drainage so that it does not cause inconvenience to pedestrians or damage urban infrastructure.

For violating improvement requirements, local authorities may impose a fine of up to 2,000 RON, which is about 20,000 UAH.

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