  1. In Ukraine

Air conditioner owners may be fined: who will be forced to pay 3,400 UAH for condensate

13:35, 1 July 2026
telegram sharing button
facebook sharing button
viber sharing button
twitter sharing button
whatsapp sharing button
Air conditioner owners in Ukraine currently do not bear separate administrative responsibility for condensate drainage, although such fines were proposed to be introduced.
Air conditioner owners may be fined: who will be forced to pay 3,400 UAH for condensate
Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

In some European countries, there is liability for condensate dripping from air conditioners onto sidewalks, building facades, or pedestrians. At the same time, Ukraine also planned to establish fines for such violations.

Only the latest: read SUD.UA on Telegram

A draft law No. 4619 was registered in the Verkhovna Rada, which proposed to introduce liability for improperly installed air conditioners. According to the document, for condensate dripping onto building facades, sidewalks, roadways, or water hitting pedestrians, an administrative fine of 100 non-taxable minimum incomes of citizens (1,700 UAH) was planned. For repeated violations within a year, the fine was to be 200 non-taxable minimum incomes (3,400 UAH).

However, the draft law was not adopted by the parliament, so the proposed provisions have not yet come into force and are not applied.

In a number of European countries, the rules are much stricter. In particular, in Romania, legislation prohibits discharging condensate from outdoor air conditioner units onto sidewalks or roadways. Equipment owners are obliged to ensure proper water drainage so that it does not cause inconvenience to pedestrians or damage urban infrastructure.

For violating improvement requirements, local authorities may impose a fine of up to 2,000 RON, which is about 20,000 UAH.

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua and to Google News SUD.UA, as well as to our VIBER and WhatsApp pages on Facebook and Instagram to stay informed about the most important events.

Read also

XX Congress of Judges of Ukraine – online broadcast – day one

News feed

Blogs

Publications

Judge Serhiy Voznyuk from Boryspil, who exempted traffic violators from administrative liability, was reprimanded

Disciplinary action in the form of a reprimand was applied to Serhiy Voznyuk, a judge of the Boryspil City District Court, for systematic violations in handling administrative offense cases.

Sole Proprietor and Tax Deduction: When an Entrepreneur Can Get Back Part of the Paid Personal Income Tax

Not every entrepreneur knows that the status of a sole proprietor does not exclude the possibility of receiving a tax deduction. In which cases is this possible, which incomes are taken into account, and what documents need to be provided.

Supreme Court and ECHR Practice: Under What Conditions the Termination of Social Payments Is Recognized as Illegal

Delay, suspension, or termination of social payments does not mean that a person automatically loses the right to the corresponding support.

Ignoring Territorial Recruitment Center Summons Does Not Automatically Mean Employee Dismissal: What Employers Need to Know

Ignoring summons from the Territorial Recruitment Center by an employee is not an independent ground for dismissal: in which cases an employer can terminate employment relations, and what obligations the employer has regarding military registration of employees.

IDPs will be checked through registries: The Cabinet expanded grounds for refusal of housing vouchers

IDPs who lost housing after 2022 or used mortgage programs will not be able to receive a housing voucher — the government has tightened checks.

Contact Us
About us

© 2010-2026 "Judicial and Legal Newspaper". All rights reserved. Use of site materials only when hyperlinking to "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" is no lower than the first paragraph. Reprinting, copying or reproduction of the content of the author's materials of "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" without reference to SUD.UA in any form is strictly prohibited. The media identifier is R40-02154.

Judicial and Legal Newspaper

Editorial address: 01001, Kyiv, Tarasa Shevchenko Boulevard, 1
Tel.: (044) 235-91-41
E-mail for contacting the editorial office: [email protected]
Receipt of press releases and advertising proposals: [email protected]