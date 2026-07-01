In Dnipro, judges discussed the application of international labor standards in judicial practice

Judges, judicial assistants, and staff of local and appellate courts participated in the training.

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A webinar titled "Application of International Labor Standards in Judicial Practice" was held in Dnipro, organized by the Dnipro Regional Branch of the National School of Judges of Ukraine. The event was dedicated to the issues of applying international labor standards, which are becoming increasingly important for forming a unified and consistent judicial practice.

Judges, judicial assistants, and staff of local and appellate courts participated in the training. The purpose of the event was to enhance the professional awareness of participants regarding the application of international labor standards, International Labour Organization (ILO) conventions, and their use in law enforcement activities.

One of the trainers and speakers of the webinar was judge-speaker of the Dnipropetrovsk District Administrative Court, Doctor of Law, Professor Vasyl Ilkov. As a certified trainer of the International Labour Organization, he shared practical experience in applying international labor standards during the administration of justice and emphasized the importance of using international standards to ensure effective protection of citizens' labor rights.

The training was also conducted by judge of the Industrial District Court of Dnipro Anastasiia Mykhalchenko, judge of the Kharkiv Court of Appeal Viktor Yatsyna, judge of the Slobidskyi District Court of Kharkiv Svitlana Yashchenko, judge of the Sykhiv District Court of Lviv Olha Boiko, and chairperson of the Blahovishchenske District Court of Kirovohrad region Alyona Ternovenko.

During the webinar, participants examined the application of international labor standards, provisions of International Labour Organization conventions, and features of their implementation into national legislation and judicial practice.

Special attention was paid to the general principles of international labor standards, international standards of non-discrimination, occupational safety and hygiene, as well as the content and structure of ILO Conventions No. 155 and No. 158.

The organizers emphasize that such educational events contribute to improving the qualifications of judicial system representatives, unifying approaches to the application of international labor standards, and strengthening the rule of law principle.

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