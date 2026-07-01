Salaries of civil servants increased to 104,000 UAH as the number decreased to 165.9 thousand people

In May 2026, a reduction of personnel by 1.6 thousand people was recorded in government bodies compared to the previous year.

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As of May 2026, the total actual number of employees in government bodies was 165.9 thousand people, which is 1.6 thousand less than in the same period last year, the Ministry of Finance reports.

Of this number:

108.7 thousand people — in central government bodies (including territorial bodies);

23.2 thousand people — in local state (military) administrations;

34.1 thousand people — in judicial authorities.

Salary dynamics

The Ministry of Finance notes that in May 2026 the average salary increased in all categories of government bodies compared to May 2025.

The largest growth was recorded:

in regional state (military) administrations — by 31.3%;

in judicial authorities — by 9.6%;

in the apparatus of central government bodies — by 4.1%;

in territorial bodies of central authorities at the regional level — by 6.3%.

The highest salaries are in central-level bodies

Among central-level bodies, the highest average salary figures in May 2026 were recorded in:

The National Commission for State Regulation of Energy and Utilities — 104.4 thousand UAH;

The Accounting Chamber — 97.6 thousand UAH;

The Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine — 93.6 thousand UAH;

The Apparatus of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine — 86.8 thousand UAH;

The National Agency on Corruption Prevention — 83.5 thousand UAH.

What is important to consider

The Ministry of Finance emphasizes that the salary of civil servants also includes one-time payments — compensation for unused vacation, material assistance for social and domestic needs, severance pay upon dismissal, and other payments provided by law.

Because of this, average salary indicators for certain months may vary.

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