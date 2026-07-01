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Ukrainians can receive up to 19,400 UAH for heating: how to apply for assistance

18:31, 1 July 2026
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Almost everyone who heats their home exclusively with firewood or coal and is not connected to heating networks can receive a subsidy.
Ukrainians can receive up to 19,400 UAH for heating: how to apply for assistance
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In Ukraine, the acceptance of applications for financial assistance to purchase firewood and coal for the new heating season has started. In some cases, the amount of payments can reach up to 19,400 UAH per household.

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Who is eligible for payments

As reported by the Pension Fund of Ukraine, support for heating with solid fuel is provided in the form of housing subsidies, benefits, and international aid programs. Money can be received by households that heat their homes exclusively with firewood or coal and are not connected to centralized heating or gas systems. A mandatory condition is confirmation of the use of solid fuel.

Special benefits are provided for certain categories of citizens, including combatants, persons with disabilities, Chernobyl disaster liquidators, large families, single pensioners, and other categories registered in the relevant registers.

Additional international aid in frontline regions can amount to up to 19,400 UAH per household. The list of territories and recipients is determined by local military administrations.

How the assistance is calculated

When calculating the subsidy, the minimum norm of solid fuel is taken into account — 2 tons per year for one household. At the maximum price of 4,602.57 UAH per ton, the approximate cost is about 9,205 UAH. The subsidy covers the difference between this amount and the mandatory payment, which depends on the family's income.

For benefits, the norm is 1 ton per year, and the amount of assistance is determined as a percentage discount depending on the category. For example, combatants are entitled to a 75% discount.

How to apply for assistance

To receive payments, it is necessary to submit an application, income declaration, documents confirming status, bank details, and, in certain cases, a housing condition inspection report.

Applications for assistance are accepted until August 17, 2026. The decision on granting payments is made after reviewing the submitted documents.

As previously reported by the Judicial and Legal Newspaper, not all non-targeted charitable assistance is exempt from taxation — in some cases, taxes must be paid on it.

In 2026, the maximum amount of non-targeted charitable assistance exempt from taxation is 4,660 UAH. This figure is calculated as the subsistence minimum for a working person of 3,328 UAH multiplied by a coefficient of 1.4 and rounded to the nearest 10 UAH. If the amount exceeds the established limit, only the difference is subject to taxation.

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