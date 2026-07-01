583 Prosecutor Positions Remain Vacant in the Prosecutor's Offices

The most vacancies have been recorded in Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions.

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As of June 30, there are 583 vacant and temporarily vacant prosecutor positions in the prosecutor's offices of Ukraine (excluding administrative positions). This was reported by the Qualification and Disciplinary Commission of Prosecutors.

According to the published data, 155 positions are vacant, and 428 are temporarily vacant.

The Most Vacancies Are in Regional Prosecutor's Offices

Among regional prosecutor's offices, the largest number of vacant positions in regional prosecutor's offices are in:

Zaporizhzhia region — 16 vacant and 77 temporarily vacant positions;

Kherson region — 16 vacant and 34 temporarily vacant positions;

Mykolaiv region — 16 vacant and 31 temporarily vacant positions;

Donetsk region — 16 vacant and 12 temporarily vacant positions;

Luhansk region — 13 vacant and 1 temporarily vacant position;

Kharkiv region — 10 vacant and 42 temporarily vacant positions;

Ivano-Frankivsk region — 6 vacant positions;

Rivne region — 5 vacant and 5 temporarily vacant positions.

Among other regions, a significant number of temporarily vacant positions were also recorded in:

Dnipropetrovsk region — 22;

Poltava — 21;

Odesa — 17;

Kirovohrad — 17;

Kyiv city — 16.

Specialized Prosecutor's Offices

In specialized prosecutor's offices in the defense sector, the largest number of vacancies were recorded in:

Eastern region — 12 vacant and 32 temporarily vacant positions;

Central region — 2 vacant and 5 temporarily vacant positions;

Southern region — 2 vacant and 6 temporarily vacant positions;

Western region — 1 vacant and 1 temporarily vacant position.

There are no vacant or temporarily vacant prosecutor positions in the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office.

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