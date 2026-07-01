Oleksandr Syrskyi explained what is holding back the introduction of demobilization of servicemen

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi named the key conditions on which the introduction of demobilization of servicemen in Ukraine depends.

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The issue of demobilization of servicemen remains one of the most pressing during the war. Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi explained under what conditions it will be possible to introduce it.

According to him, preparing decisions regarding demobilization requires a thorough analysis of all possible consequences. First and foremost, he emphasized, it is necessary to ensure the preservation of an adequate level of combat capability of the Ukrainian army.

Syrskyi noted that one of the main challenges is the possible simultaneous discharge of a significant number of servicemen who have combat experience. In such a case, they will need to be timely replaced by trained military personnel so that this does not affect the Defense Forces' ability to carry out assigned tasks.

"Reforms are designed so that everything is realistic. And the issue is only in taking into account all those features, or, let's say, problematic issues that may arise when implementing this reform," Syrskyi said in an interview with TSN.

He also added that it is important for justice to prevail in society. Specialists have already developed specific proposals regarding certain directions of demobilization. The key condition remains the availability of reserves to replenish the army.

"I see that this is realistic, there are just many limitations related to our mobilization capabilities. And this must be taken into account, how many we can mobilize to cover those categories that will be released. Therefore, there will be certain restrictions here," summed up the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

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