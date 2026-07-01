How to Obtain Information from the Unified State Register of Legal Entities, Individual Entrepreneurs

Ukrainians were reminded of the procedure and forms for providing information from the Unified State Register of Legal Entities, Individual Entrepreneurs.

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Information from the Unified State Register of Legal Entities, Individual Entrepreneurs, and Public Formations (hereinafter – the USR) is necessary for conducting entrepreneurial activities, participating in court proceedings, concluding contracts, and many other cases. This was reminded by the Odessa Interregional Department of the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine.

Therefore, it is important to know who provides such information, in what forms it can be obtained, and what procedure is provided by law.

Provision of information from the USR is carried out in accordance with the requirements of the order of the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine dated 05.05.2023 No. 1692/5, which approved the Procedure for Providing Information from the USR (hereinafter – the Procedure).

Forms of Providing Information from the USR

Provided in paper or electronic form, both having equal legal force.

Documents are generated by the USR software and contain a mandatory reference to the register.

Extracts for apostille placement and separate documents from the registration file are provided in cases stipulated by law exclusively in paper form.

Providers of information from the USR are:

state registrars of legal entities, individual entrepreneurs, and public formations;

administrators of administrative service centers;

notaries' assistants;

officials of the territorial bodies of the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine – in case of providing an extract for apostille placement.

The basis for providing information is the submission of a request in the prescribed manner.

According to paragraph 7 of section I of the Procedure, information from the Unified State Register is provided regardless of the place of storage of the registration file in paper form, except for the case of providing documents contained in the registration file in paper form, which is carried out at the place of storage of the registration files in paper form.

According to the provisions of section II of the Procedure, to obtain information from the Unified State Register in paper form, a person wishing to receive such information (hereinafter – the applicant) applies to any subject of state registration (except the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine, its territorial body), or a notary.

If the provider establishes the absence of the requested documents in the registration file in electronic form, the applicant must apply to the subject of state registration authorized by law to keep the registration file in paper form to obtain such documents.

Procedure for Providing Information from the USR in Paper Form

The provider prints the request generated by the USR software, on which the applicant signs if there are no comments on the information specified in it.

The provider must check the availability of the requested documents in the registration file materials.

Payment is made after notifying the applicant about the availability of the requested documents in the registration file materials. The amount of the administrative fee for providing information from the USR is established by part four of article 36 of the Law of Ukraine "On State Registration of Legal Entities, Individual Entrepreneurs, and Public Formations."

Based on the verification results, an extract, statement, or other document from the USR is formed. The document is provided to the applicant in paper form.

Procedure for Providing Information from the USR in Electronic Form

An extract from the USR in electronic form can be obtained through:

The Electronic Services Portal at this link.

The Diia Portal

For this, identification via QES (qualified electronic signature) is required, select the type of request, specify search parameters, and make payment by payment card.

The amount of the administrative fee for providing information from the USR is established by part four of article 36 of the Law of Ukraine "On State Registration of Legal Entities, Individual Entrepreneurs, and Public Formations."

The electronic document with information from the USR is provided to the applicant through the electronic service.

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