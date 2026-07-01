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A 75% Discount on Utility Bills Applies to Combatants: Who Is Eligible and How to Get the Benefit

20:53, 1 July 2026
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The state compensates 75% of the costs for housing and communal services after applying for the benefit through the Pension Fund or the Administrative Services Center.
A 75% Discount on Utility Bills Applies to Combatants: Who Is Eligible and How to Get the Benefit
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Combatants are entitled to a 75% discount on housing and communal services payments, but not everyone takes advantage of this state benefit.

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The discount applies to payments for heating, electricity, gas, water supply and sewage, housing maintenance, as well as other housing and communal services.

The benefit can be applied for in several ways: through the electronic services portal of the Pension Fund of Ukraine, using the "Pension Fund" mobile app, or in person at the Pension Fund service center or the nearest administrative services center.

After the benefit is granted, the recipient independently pays the utility bills, and the Pension Fund of Ukraine reimburses the appropriate amount to the bank account or via "Ukrposhta".

If eligible for such a benefit, it can be obtained after applying in the prescribed manner.

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