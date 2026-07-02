The Rada is preparing new rules: Members of Parliament will be allowed to attend sessions with children

The Verkhovna Rada proposes to change the rules for MPs.

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As reported by the Judicial and Legal Newspaper, a draft law No. 15371 has been registered in the Verkhovna Rada, which provides for the introduction of guarantees of labor rights for members of parliament and the creation of conditions to combine the exercise of parliamentary powers with parenthood.

The document proposes to allow MPs to be accompanied by children under two years old at open meetings of the Verkhovna Rada committees and temporary investigative commissions, as well as to use a specially equipped "space for children and parents."

Separately, the draft law provides for the possibility of MPs with young children participating in open plenary sessions of parliament after the abolition of martial law.

The authors of the initiative note that current legislation does not contain provisions that create proper conditions for combining the exercise of parliamentary powers with parental responsibilities.

The Verkhovna Rada states that such approaches correspond to international practice. In particular, PACE Resolution 2615 (2025) calls for creating conditions for MPs with young children, and the UNICEF and WHO concept "The First 1000 Days" identifies children under two years old as a priority group for ensuring proper development conditions.

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