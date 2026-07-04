Traveling abroad by car — in which countries Ukrainian driver's license is valid, full list

Before the trip, it is worth checking whether the country recognizes Ukrainian driver's licenses to avoid troubles on the road.

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Ukrainians who plan to travel or move abroad by their own car or want to rent a vehicle should check in advance whether the country recognizes the Ukrainian national driver's license. In most countries, the new sample Ukrainian license is sufficient, but in some countries, driving a car is only allowed with an international driver's license. Therefore, before the trip, it is worth finding out the rules in the destination country to avoid fines, problems with the police, or refusal to rent a car.

Where Ukrainian driver's license is recognized

The Ukrainian national driver's license is recognized in countries that are parties to the 1968 Vienna Convention on Road Traffic. Provided that the document meets the Convention's requirements, it can be used to drive vehicles in these countries.

At the same time, even in such countries, it is recommended to obtain an international driver's license for participation in international road traffic.

The list of countries that recognize Ukrainian national driver's licenses according to the Vienna Convention includes, in particular:

Austria, Azerbaijan, Albania, Bahamas, Bahrain, Belgium, Belarus, Bulgaria, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Brazil, Venezuela, Vietnam, Armenia, Guyana, Ghana, Greece, Georgia, Denmark, Democratic Republic of Congo, Ecuador, Estonia, Zimbabwe, Israel, Indonesia, Iraq, Iran, Spain, Italy, Kazakhstan, Qatar, Kenya, Kyrgyzstan, North Macedonia, Costa Rica, Ivory Coast, Cuba, Kuwait, Latvia, Lithuania, Liberia, Luxembourg, Morocco, Mexico, Monaco, Mongolia, Niger, Nigeria, Netherlands, Germany, Norway, United Arab Emirates, Pakistan, Peru, South Africa, Poland, Portugal, Cape Verde, Republic of Korea, Moldova, Russian Federation, Romania, San Marino, Saudi Arabia, Holy See, Seychelles, Senegal, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, United Kingdom, Tajikistan, Thailand, Tunisia, Turkey, Turkmenistan, Hungary, Uzbekistan, Ukraine, Uruguay, Philippines, Finland, France, Croatia, Central African Republic, Czech Republic, Chile, Montenegro, Switzerland, and Sweden.

In which countries an international driver's license is required

In countries governed by the provisions of the 1949 Geneva Convention on Road Traffic, an international driver's license is required to drive a vehicle.

These countries include:

Australia, Algeria, Argentina, Bangladesh, Barbados, Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Haiti, Guatemala, Dominican Republic, Egypt, India, Ireland, Iceland, Jordan, Cambodia, Canada, Cyprus, Congo, Lao People's Democratic Republic, Lesotho, Lebanon, Madagascar, Malawi, Malaysia, Mali, Malta, Namibia, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, Paraguay, Sierra Leone, Rwanda, Syrian Arab Republic, Singapore, United States of America, Togo, Trinidad and Tobago, Uganda, Fiji, Sri Lanka, Jamaica, and Japan.

Requirements for the Ukrainian driver's license

According to the 1968 Vienna Convention on Road Traffic, a national driver's license for use abroad must contain:

surname;

first name and patronymic;

date and place of birth;

issuing authority;

date and place of issue;

expiry date;

license number;

signature, stamp, or seal of the issuing authority;

owner's signature;

owner's photograph;

categories or subcategories of vehicles with dates of issue and expiry.

In addition, national legislation may provide for additional information to be included in the license, as well as define its format and appearance.

When to exchange the license

If the Ukrainian driver's license does not meet international requirements, it is recommended to exchange it at the Ministry of Internal Affairs service center.

Also, drivers planning trips abroad are advised to obtain an international driver's license in advance, as in some countries it is a mandatory condition for legally driving a vehicle.

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