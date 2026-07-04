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Marriage registration with a foreigner: which documents are required to accept the application

18:07, 4 July 2026
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Without properly issued documents issued abroad, it will not be possible to register a marriage in Ukraine.
Marriage registration with a foreigner: which documents are required to accept the application
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Marriage registration in Ukraine, if one of the spouses is a foreigner, requires prior preparation of documents. In addition to a passport, it is necessary to confirm the legality of stay in Ukraine, and in some cases — to provide documents on the termination of a previous marriage. It is also important to properly process documents issued abroad, because without their legalization or apostille and proper translation, it will not be possible to register the marriage.

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What documents does a foreigner need to register a marriage in Ukraine

According to Article 26 of the Law of Ukraine "On State Registration of Civil Status Acts" and the Rules of State Registration of Civil Status Acts in Ukraine, to submit an application for state registration of marriage, a foreigner must present:

  • an identity document;
  • a document confirming the legality of stay on the territory of Ukraine.

If the person was previously married, it is additionally necessary to submit a document confirming the termination of the previous marriage. This may be:

  • a divorce certificate;
  • a court decision;
  • a death certificate of one of the spouses;
  • another document confirming the termination of the marriage in accordance with the legislation.

Requirements for documents issued abroad

The Ministry of Justice reminds that documents issued by competent authorities of foreign states must be legalized or certified with an apostille, unless otherwise provided by international treaties of Ukraine.

In addition, all documents drawn up in a foreign language must be translated into Ukrainian. According to Article 79 of the Law of Ukraine "On Notariat", the authenticity of the translator's signature on the document translation is certified by a notary.

What to pay attention to before submitting documents

Experts recommend checking the accuracy of the translation of personal data in advance. The spelling of the surname and first name must match other Ukrainian documents of the person, if such have already been issued in Ukraine.

This will help avoid discrepancies in personal data and possible difficulties during the state registration of marriage.

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