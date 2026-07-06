At Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv, a building and dormitory were damaged due to Russian shelling

As a result of the blast wave, the buildings of the National University of Kyiv at the Expocenter of Ukraine (VDNH) and a dormitory were damaged.

Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

As a result of a massive Russian shelling on the night before Monday in Kyiv, facilities of Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv were damaged.

This was reported by the acting rector of the university, Valeriy Kopiyka.

According to him, the blast wave damaged the university buildings at the VDNH territory: in one of the buildings, glass was broken in windows and doors, and a dormitory was also damaged. At the same time, according to preliminary information, other university facilities were not affected.

According to the words of the mayor Vitaliy Klychko, as of now, 11 people are known to have died in Kyiv. One of the wounded men died in the hospital in the morning.

In total, 46 people were injured, of whom 27 were hospitalized, including three children.

The greatest destruction was suffered in the Podilskyi district of the capital. Hits were also recorded in residential high-rise buildings in the Darnytskyi district.

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua and to Google News SUD.UA, as well as to our VIBER and WhatsApp pages on Facebook and Instagram to stay informed about the most important events.