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Sale of Alcohol with Delivery: Which Licenses a Courier Service Needs to Obtain

15:37, 6 July 2026
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The sale of alcoholic beverages is possible if the seller has a license for wholesale trade of alcoholic beverages and the courier service has a license for retail trade of alcoholic beverages.
Sale of Alcohol with Delivery: Which Licenses a Courier Service Needs to Obtain
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In Ukraine, the sale of alcoholic beverages with delivery to the end consumer, including through a third-party courier service, is possible only if the legal requirements are met.

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As stated in the Law of Ukraine dated 18.06.2024 No. 3817-IX "On State Regulation of the Production and Circulation of Ethyl Alcohol, Alcohol Distillates, Bioethanol, Alcoholic Beverages, Tobacco Products, Tobacco Raw Materials, Liquids Used in Electronic Cigarettes, and Fuel," if the buyer pays for the received alcoholic beverages to the courier service, such sale is possible provided that:

  • the seller has a license for wholesale trade of alcoholic beverages, and the courier service has a license for retail trade of alcoholic beverages;
  • the courier service has a retail trade location — a premises with a trading area of at least 20 sq. m, equipped with a cash register (RRO) and/or software RRO.

If the end consumer pays for the alcoholic beverages directly to the seller, it is necessary that:

  • the seller holds a license for retail trade of alcoholic beverages;
  • the seller's retail trade location is a premises with a trading area of at least 20 sq. m, equipped with a cash register (RRO) and/or software RRO;
  • the requirements of Article 71 of Law No. 3817-IX are met.

The use of cash registers is regulated by the Law of Ukraine No. 265/95-VR "On the Use of Cash Registers in Trade, Public Catering, and Services."

As previously reported by "Judicial and Legal Newspaper", juvenile prevention inspectors of the police department in the metro conduct preventive raids in retail establishments in Kyiv to prevent the sale of alcohol, tobacco products, and electronic cigarettes to persons under 18 years of age.

The police remind that the sale of alcohol and tobacco to minors is an administrative offense. According to part 2 of Article 156 of the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses, such actions are punishable by a fine ranging from 6,800 UAH to 13,600 UAH.

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