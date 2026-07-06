Over 500 people evacuated in Vyshneve due to threat of secondary detonation — Ministry of Internal Affairs

As a result of a massive Russian attack on Kyiv and the region, 14 people died; in Vyshneve, over 500 residents were evacuated due to the threat of a secondary detonation, said Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko.

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In Vyshneve, Kyiv region, more than 500 residents were evacuated after a massive Russian attack due to the threat of a secondary detonation. This was reported by the Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko.

According to him, work is ongoing at the site to eliminate the consequences of the shelling. At the same time, specialists are inspecting damaged private houses to avoid missing any possible victims.

Overall, in the Kyiv region, according to operational data, three people died as a result of the Russian strike.

In Kyiv, about 30 residential buildings were significantly damaged due to the shelling. In the Podilskyi district, a missile strike destroyed part of the entrance of a multi-storey building. Five people died there, and more than 30 were injured.

In the Darnytskyi district, a missile hit a yard between residential buildings. Six people died. Rescuers managed to save 28 residents, including two four-year-old children. Search and rescue operations and debris clearance continue.

According to Klymenko, the Russian strike on Kyiv and the region has so far claimed the lives of 14 people. Identification of the deceased is ongoing. Nearly 60 people were injured, including five children. All victims are receiving necessary medical and psychological assistance.

The minister reported that during today's massive attack, rescuers managed to save 64 people.

Due to the danger to personnel, robotic equipment, aviation, canine units, and pyrotechnicians were involved in eliminating the consequences of the strike.

Additionally, mobile service centers of the Ministry of Internal Affairs have started operating in the Darnytskyi and Podilskyi districts of Kyiv.

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