  1. In Ukraine

Over 500 people evacuated in Vyshneve due to threat of secondary detonation — Ministry of Internal Affairs

11:13, 6 July 2026
telegram sharing button
facebook sharing button
viber sharing button
twitter sharing button
whatsapp sharing button
As a result of a massive Russian attack on Kyiv and the region, 14 people died; in Vyshneve, over 500 residents were evacuated due to the threat of a secondary detonation, said Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko.
Over 500 people evacuated in Vyshneve due to threat of secondary detonation — Ministry of Internal Affairs
Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

In Vyshneve, Kyiv region, more than 500 residents were evacuated after a massive Russian attack due to the threat of a secondary detonation. This was reported by the Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko.

Only the latest: read SUD.UA on Telegram

According to him, work is ongoing at the site to eliminate the consequences of the shelling. At the same time, specialists are inspecting damaged private houses to avoid missing any possible victims.

Overall, in the Kyiv region, according to operational data, three people died as a result of the Russian strike.

In Kyiv, about 30 residential buildings were significantly damaged due to the shelling. In the Podilskyi district, a missile strike destroyed part of the entrance of a multi-storey building. Five people died there, and more than 30 were injured.

In the Darnytskyi district, a missile hit a yard between residential buildings. Six people died. Rescuers managed to save 28 residents, including two four-year-old children. Search and rescue operations and debris clearance continue.

According to Klymenko, the Russian strike on Kyiv and the region has so far claimed the lives of 14 people. Identification of the deceased is ongoing. Nearly 60 people were injured, including five children. All victims are receiving necessary medical and psychological assistance.

The minister reported that during today's massive attack, rescuers managed to save 64 people.

Due to the danger to personnel, robotic equipment, aviation, canine units, and pyrotechnicians were involved in eliminating the consequences of the strike.

Additionally, mobile service centers of the Ministry of Internal Affairs have started operating in the Darnytskyi and Podilskyi districts of Kyiv.

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua and to Google News SUD.UA, as well as to our VIBER and WhatsApp, pages on Facebook and Instagram to stay informed about the most important events.

Read also

XX Congress of Judges of Ukraine – online broadcast – day one

News feed

Blogs

Publications

Free Education for Military Personnel and Their Families: Parliament Points to Lack of Implementation Mechanism for the Project

Parliament drew attention to the absence of mechanisms for implementing certain provisions of the draft law on the state's responsibility to military personnel.

A Mistake in Apartment Gifting Can Cost Real Estate: Supreme Court Practice

The mere passage of a long time after concluding a gift agreement does not deprive a person of the right to go to court, but the decisive factor is not the number of years, but the presence of grounds provided by law to challenge the transaction.

Messengers for Summons: Court Appearances Will Be Called Online, and Lost Criminal Case Materials in Temporarily Occupied Territories Will Be Restored

The bill expands the methods of notifying a person about remote court summons via messengers and email for individuals in temporarily occupied territories (TOT), and also establishes a clear procedure for restoring lost criminal case materials.

Due to an appeal error in a fatal traffic accident case, the Supreme Court canceled the ruling — case details

The court must ensure the defense's right to refute the prosecution experts' conclusions with an alternative expert opinion.

Dozens of calls, threats, pressure, and letters resembling court documents: what collectors are not allowed to do with debtors

What collectors are not allowed to do and whether they can seize property for debts.

Contact Us
About us

© 2010-2026 "Judicial and Legal Newspaper". All rights reserved. Use of site materials only when hyperlinking to "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" is no lower than the first paragraph. Reprinting, copying or reproduction of the content of the author's materials of "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" without reference to SUD.UA in any form is strictly prohibited. The media identifier is R40-02154.

Judicial and Legal Newspaper

Editorial address: 01001, Kyiv, Tarasa Shevchenko Boulevard, 1
Tel.: (044) 235-91-41
E-mail for contacting the editorial office: [email protected]
Receipt of press releases and advertising proposals: [email protected]