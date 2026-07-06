Almost 360 Thousand Participants Registered for the NMT: Records of 2026

English remains the most popular elective subject — it was chosen by 31.49% of participants.

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The main session of the 2026 National Multisubject Test has been completed. It was attended by 324,284 applicants, which is 91.5% of the total number of registered participants. In total, 359,975 people registered to take part in the NMT 2026 — almost 15% more than last year and the highest figure in the last five years.

According to the Ministry of Education and Science, nearly 360 thousand applicants registered for the main and additional sessions of the NMT 2026. The increase in the number of participants is primarily related to the growing number of graduates from previous years who decided to enter Ukrainian higher education institutions.

The main session was taken by 354,463 registered participants, of whom 324,284 appeared at temporary examination centers.

Minister of Education and Science Oksen Lisovyi emphasized that these figures indicate a stable demand for Ukrainian higher education. He also noted that among the participants were almost 19 thousand Ukrainians currently abroad who took the NMT to enter Ukrainian universities.

English remains the most popular elective subject — it was chosen by 31.49% of participants. Almost as many applicants preferred geography — 31.22%. Biology (21.17%) and Ukrainian literature (10.88%) were also among the most popular subjects. Among those who took the test in Ukraine, geography even surpassed English in the number of selections.

According to preliminary results of the main session, 3,671 participants scored 200 points in at least one subject. Another 259 applicants scored the maximum 200 points in two subjects, 28 in three, and two participants achieved the highest result in all four tests.

The most 200-point results were recorded in English — 2,164, mathematics — 1,145, history of Ukraine — 364, and Ukrainian language — 266.

According to the Ukrainian Center for Educational Quality Assessment, the passing score for four subjects was overcome by 275,934 participants, which is 85.09% of those who took the main session. This indicator has hardly changed compared to previous years.

At the same time, 14.83% of participants did not score the minimum points in at least one subject, so this year they will not be able to participate in the competitive selection for higher education institutions. They can apply to vocational or professional pre-higher education institutions.

As previously reported by «Judicial and Legal Newspaper», the submission of applications for admission to vocational education institutions has started in Ukraine. Applicants can submit documents for study funded by the state or regional order, as well as under contract.

Admission conditions, the list of required documents, deadlines for submission and enrollment are determined independently by each vocational education institution. Usually, applicants need to pass an interview or entrance exams.