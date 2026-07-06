Missiles for Patriot under new contracts Ukraine will receive no earlier than 2027 – Fedorov

Mykhailo Fedorov emphasized that the Russian Federation increasingly uses ballistic weapons, taking advantage of the shortage of missiles for Patriot systems.

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Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov stated that new batches of missiles for the Patriot air defense systems, which Ukraine has contracted, will begin to arrive only from next year.

Last night, Russia again carried out a massive combined attack on Ukraine. According to Mykhailo Fedorov, air defense forces shot down almost all cruise missiles and over 90% of strike drones of the "Shahed" type, but ballistic missiles once again struck civilians.

Fedorov emphasized that the Russian Federation increasingly uses ballistic weapons, taking advantage of the shortage of missiles for Patriot systems. He noted that the global production volumes of such missiles are lower than the number of launches against Ukraine during the same period.

The minister reported that Ukraine has already signed and continues to sign contracts for the supply of missiles for the Patriot, but their deliveries are expected only from next year.

At the same time, Ukraine urges partners to transfer missiles from their existing stocks with subsequent replacement through future deliveries.

"A simple solution for partners — temporarily allocate these missiles from their warehouses — will save many lives of our citizens. Bureaucratic caution must not become a barrier to protecting human life.

These missiles are needed by Ukraine right now — in the Ukrainian air defense system," the minister emphasized.

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