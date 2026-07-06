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Drivers face a fine of up to 1,700 UAH: when you will have to pay for parking near your own house

18:30, 6 July 2026
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A car can be towed when it obstructs an ambulance, fire truck, or blocks the exit from the yard.
Drivers face a fine of up to 1,700 UAH: when you will have to pay for parking near your own house
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Parking near houses is allowed in Ukraine, but leaving a car on lawns and green areas, near garbage containers and yard exits, as well as on sidewalks, is prohibited.

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According to the Traffic Rules of Ukraine, approved by the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine Resolution No. 1306, as well as the provisions of the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses (CUAO), such a violation entails a fine starting from 340 UAH according to the CUAO.

There are also several restrictions regarding parking in yard areas:

  • not closer than 5 meters from garbage containers;
  • not closer than 10 meters from yard exits;
  • parking on sidewalks is prohibited if less than 2 meters remain for pedestrian passage;
  • it is forbidden to occupy spaces designated for persons with disabilities without proper grounds (fine up to 1,700 UAH).

Yards of apartment buildings are common property of co-owners, and the rules for their use are determined at general meetings or through associations of co-owners of apartment buildings (ACAB). They can make decisions regarding parking organization, marking, installation of barriers, and designation of guest parking spots.

At the same time, unauthorized installation of restrictions without the decision of co-owners is considered illegal.

It is separately noted that in case of violation of the rules, the car may be towed. The cost of towing starts from 1,680 UAH, and storage at the impound lot is approximately 324 UAH per day. Towing is most often applied in cases of blocking special vehicles or blocking the exit from the yard.

As previously reported by the "Judicial and Legal Newspaper", in Ukraine, drivers are required to comply with the rules for safe transportation of people. One of the requirements is to transport only the number of passengers specified by the technical characteristics of the vehicle and indicated in its registration documents.

The police have the right to stop a vehicle and check whether the actual number of passengers corresponds to the data indicated in the registration documents. The driver is obliged to pay the imposed fine, even if the initiator of the trip with an extra passenger was another person.

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