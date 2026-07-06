Secondary Detonation in Vyshneve: Volodymyr Zelenskyy Awaits Detailed Report from the SBU and Intelligence

The President stated that after the massive Russian attack, the security services must thoroughly establish the circumstances of the explosion, and the government will allocate funds to assist the community.

Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that he expects the Security Service of Ukraine and intelligence to thoroughly clarify the circumstances of the secondary detonation in Vyshneve, Kyiv region, following a massive Russian attack. According to him, the Cabinet of Ministers will also allocate funds from the reserve fund to assist the community.

According to the President, rescue operations are still ongoing after the Russian strike. Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that Russia launched 68 missiles at Ukraine, a significant portion of which were ballistic, as well as over 350 drones of various types, including rocket drones of the "Shahed" type. "The Russians' tactics remain unchanged: as much pain and damage to Ukrainians and Ukraine as possible," Zelenskyy noted.

According to the Head of State, 22 people died as a result of this massive strike. He said that the main targets of the Russian attack this time were Kyiv and the Kyiv region.

The SBU and intelligence will clarify the circumstances in Vyshneve

Zelenskyy stated that a difficult situation has developed in Vyshneve near Kyiv due to the secondary detonation.

He reported that the Minister of Internal Affairs, Ihor Klymenko, has been reporting on the progress of the rescue operation, debris clearance, and fire extinguishing almost every half hour since the night.

The President emphasized that he expects the Security Service of Ukraine and intelligence to thoroughly clarify what happened in Vyshneve.

The government will provide assistance to the community

The President also reported that he discussed the situation with Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko.

"The Cabinet of Ministers will provide funds from the reserve fund to assist the Vyshneve community: the consequences are such that the community's own resources will not be enough," the President assured.

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua and to Google News SUD.UA, as well as to our VIBER and WhatsApp, our page on Facebook and on Instagram to stay informed about the most important events.