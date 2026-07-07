  1. In Ukraine

Alcohol trade in villages: in which cases entrepreneurs can operate without cash registers

15:03, 7 July 2026
telegram sharing button
facebook sharing button
viber sharing button
twitter sharing button
whatsapp sharing button
In the case of selling beer, cider, perry without added alcohol, or table wines in the territory of a village or settlement, entrepreneurs on a single tax (groups 2–4) lose the right to operate without cash registers.
Alcohol trade in villages: in which cases entrepreneurs can operate without cash registers
Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

Entrepreneurs – payers of the single tax of the second to fourth groups, who sell beer, cider, perry without added alcohol, or table wines in villages and settlements, cannot conduct settlements without using cash registers (RRO) or software cash registers (PRRO).

Only the latest: read SUD.UA on Telegram

As reported by the Main Department of the State Tax Service in Kherson region, excise goods include alcohol, in particular ethyl and other alcohol distillates, alcoholic beverages, as well as beer (except "live" fermented kvass). In addition, excise tax rates are established for beer, wine, including table wine, cider, and perry without added alcohol.

Current rules allow entrepreneurs – single tax payers – to conduct settlements without using RRO or PRRO by applying settlement books (SB) and books of settlement operations accounting (BSOA) only during retail trade of goods that are not excise goods.

Thus, when selling beer, cider, perry without added alcohol, or table wines in the territory of a village or settlement, entrepreneurs lose the right to operate without RRO using SB and BSOA.

Since this concerns retail trade of excise goods, such entrepreneurs are obliged to use RRO or PRRO on a general basis.

As previously written by Judicial and Legal Newspaper, during retail trade at markets and fairs, individual entrepreneurs may not apply RRO and/or PRRO, but only if the annual volume of settlement operations does not exceed UAH 500,000 per business entity. If this limit is exceeded, application becomes mandatory.

According to the Resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine dated 23.08.2000 No. 1336 "On ensuring the implementation of Article 10 of the Law of Ukraine "On the use of cash registers in trade, public catering and services", business entities have the right to conduct retail trade at markets and fairs (except for stores, kiosks, tents, pavilions, container-type premises located on their territory) without using RRO and/or PRRO by using settlement books and books of settlement operations accounting.

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua and to Google News SUD.UA, as well as to our VIBER and WhatsApp, page on Facebook and on Instagram to stay informed about the most important events.

Read also

XX Congress of Judges of Ukraine – online broadcast – day one

News feed

Blogs

Publications

The Supreme Court initiated an appeal to the Constitutional Court regarding the Civil Procedure Code provision allowing suspension of alimony cases due to mobilization

Service in the Armed Forces of Ukraine is not an obstacle to filing a claim for alimony or changing its amount.

Closure of airspace can be a lawful ground for suspension of an employment contract — Supreme Court

The court recognized the suspension of employment relations as lawful due to the inability to provide the employee with work after the closure of the airspace.

Lost Property Due to War: Under What Conditions Can Owners Receive Compensation from the State

From the “eRecovery” program to special business support mechanisms – we analyze who is entitled to compensation for property damaged or destroyed as a result of the war, what documents need to be prepared, and which legal nuances may affect the receipt of payments.

From Lecturer to Judge of the High Anti-Corruption Court: The High Council of Justice Reviewed Mykola Rubashchenko's Candidacy for the Position of Judge of the Appeals Chamber of the HACC

The High Council of Justice announced a break in the consideration of Mykola Rubashchenko's candidacy for the Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court.

The Grand Chamber of the Supreme Court applied the ECHR's position on excessive court fees for legal entities

Refusing a legal entity a deferral of court fee payment without assessing its financial condition may violate the right of access to court.

Contact Us
About us

© 2010-2026 "Judicial and Legal Newspaper". All rights reserved. Use of site materials only when hyperlinking to "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" is no lower than the first paragraph. Reprinting, copying or reproduction of the content of the author's materials of "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" without reference to SUD.UA in any form is strictly prohibited. The media identifier is R40-02154.

Judicial and Legal Newspaper

Editorial address: 01001, Kyiv, Tarasa Shevchenko Boulevard, 1
Tel.: (044) 235-91-41
E-mail for contacting the editorial office: [email protected]
Receipt of press releases and advertising proposals: [email protected]