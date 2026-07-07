Europol and Ukrainian law enforcement dismantled a transnational drug network with turnover in millions UAH

According to the investigation, the organizer of the Ukrainian link was a 52-year-old resident of Mukachevo, who worked for a long time as an assistant to a People's Deputy of Ukraine of the VIII convocation.

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Law enforcement agencies of Ukraine, Slovakia, and the Czech Republic, with the participation of Europol and Eurojust, exposed and dismantled a transnational criminal group that organized a supply channel of psychotropic substances to European countries and Ukraine. Within the framework of the joint investigative team, the activity of a drug network was established, which, according to the investigation, was engaged in the illegal sale of at least 50 kg of methamphetamine and 2 kg of cocaine. The group's profit from the sale of methamphetamine alone amounted to almost 950,000 EUR.

According to the Office of the Prosecutor General, drugs entered Ukraine by smuggling through Zakarpattia. Vehicles and scheduled buses were used for transportation. Psychotropic substances were disguised in various ways — hidden on the couriers' bodies, in children's toys, household items, and other objects. Subsequently, the drugs were sold through a network of dealers.

According to the investigation, the organizer of the Ukrainian part of the group was a 52-year-old resident of Mukachevo, who previously worked as an assistant to a People's Deputy of Ukraine of the VIII convocation. Among the active participants are also named a former bodyguard of this deputy and a deputy of one of the local communities of the Uzhhorod district, who simultaneously worked as a teacher.

During the first stage of the operation, law enforcement established the structure of the group, documented smuggling channels, and conducted an international controlled delivery of methamphetamine from Prague through Slovakia to Uzhhorod. As a result, almost 4 kg of methamphetamine worth over 8 million UAH were seized.

The second stage of the operation was simultaneously conducted in Ukraine, Slovakia, and the Czech Republic. In total, law enforcement carried out over 113 searches and detained 20 people.

In Ukraine, eight members of the group were detained and over 80 searches were conducted. All suspects are in custody.

During investigative actions, law enforcement seized narcotic drugs, weapons, ammunition, drones, equipment for a bot farm, about 30 kg of gold and silver items, cash, vehicles, and other physical evidence.

The total value of the seized narcotic substances is almost 12 million hryvnias.

As previously reported by the «Judicial and Legal Newspaper», the Horishni Plavni City Court of Poltava region considered a case against a minor girl born in 2008 for attempting to smuggle drugs across the state border. Her actions were qualified under part 2 of article 15 and part 1 of article 305 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (attempted smuggling of narcotic drugs committed with concealment from customs control). This was reported in court.

According to the case materials, the girl was traveling by scheduled bus on the route "Kharkiv — Istanbul." During the border crossing at the international checkpoint "Orlivka-Isakcha" in the Odessa region, she concealed the narcotic substance in her travel bag among personal belongings. During a joint customs and border inspection, a paper package with the prohibited substance was found.

At the trial, the accused fully admitted her guilt, expressed remorse, and assured that she understood her actions and would not repeat such behavior.