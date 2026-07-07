Boys born in 2009 must register for military service by the end of July — how to do it correctly

Every year from January 1 to July 31, boys who turn 17 in the year of being registered for military service are registered as conscripts with the relevant information entered into the Unified State Register of conscripts, servicemen liable for military service, and reservists.

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Boys born in 2009 must register as conscripts by July 31, 2026.

As noted by the Chernivtsi Regional Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support, 17-year-old male citizens of Ukraine can register in two ways:

through the electronic conscript, serviceman, reservist cabinet — the mobile application “Reserve+”, using electronic identification and updating personal data;

by personally visiting the territorial recruitment and social support center with the necessary documents.

When applying in person, it is necessary to provide:

Ukrainian citizen passport;

extract from the territorial community register;

certificate of registration as an internally displaced person (for IDPs);

birth certificate;

document of registration in the State Register of Individuals — Taxpayers;

education document with attachments;

certificate from place of study or work (if available);

four photographs sized 35×45 millimeters without headwear;

other documents if needed.

The Territorial Center for Recruitment noted that currently, passing a military-medical commission is not required when registering conscripts.

A medical examination will become mandatory directly before being sent to basic military service and before starting practical classes in basic general military training.

Only those boys who are serving sentences in penal institutions or to whom compulsory medical measures have been applied are exempt from conscription registration.

Boys who were supposed to register within the legally established deadlines but did not must personally contact the territorial recruitment and social support center at their place of registration or actual residence and provide the necessary documents.

Late registration and violation of military registration rules entail administrative liability.

Delay in registration is considered justified if documented confirmation of the following circumstances is provided:

health problems;

occurrence of natural disaster circumstances;

being or residing in temporarily occupied territory or in a combat zone.

In such cases, citizens are exempt from liability for failure to meet registration deadlines.

As previously reported by the “Judicial and Legal Newspaper”, the Third Administrative Court of Appeal partially satisfied the claim of a student who challenged the inaction of the territorial recruitment and social support center regarding the failure to consider his application for deferment from conscription during mobilization due to studies.

The court concluded that the Territorial Center for Recruitment was obliged to consider the submitted application on the merits and make an appropriate decision, but did not do so.