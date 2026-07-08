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The State Tax Service Sounds the Alarm: Fraudsters Send Fake Emails About Document Submission and Explanations

07:18, 8 July 2026
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Fraudsters are sending messages demanding documents in the name of tax control.
The State Tax Service Sounds the Alarm: Fraudsters Send Fake Emails About Document Submission and Explanations
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The State Tax Service reported the widespread distribution of fraudulent emails that attackers disguise as official messages from the agency.

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The subject of such messages usually states "Demand for submission of documents and explanations within the framework of tax control" to prompt the recipient to open the email or attached files.

The State Tax Service emphasizes that these messages have no relation to the tax service. They may contain malicious attachments or dangerous links, opening which can lead to computer infection and granting attackers remote access to the device.

Third-party email addresses are used for sending, including [email protected], which do not belong to the State Tax Service.

The agency reminded that all official email addresses of the State Tax Service have the domain @tax.gov.ua, and the official email address of the service is [email protected]. If an email comes from another address, this is a strong reason to consider it fake.

Attachments in .pdf, .zip, .rar formats, as well as files with .exe and .scr extensions, are especially dangerous. Such files are most often used to spread malware that provides third parties with hidden access to the user's computer.

To protect against fraudulent attacks, the State Tax Service recommends following basic cyber hygiene rules:

  • do not open suspicious attachments or click dubious links;
  • carefully check the sender's email address;
  • do not trust even emails from known contacts without additional verification of their authenticity.

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