From Application to Contract: Svyrydenko Announced the Launch of a Platform to Attract Foreign Volunteers to the Military

According to the Prime Minister, the new state service will unite the entire process of logistical support for foreigners who wish to join the ranks of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

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Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko announced the launch of a unified platform for organizing logistical support for foreign volunteers who wish to join military service in Ukraine.

From now on, companies that want to join the program can submit an application through the platform: Unified State Platform for Logistical Support of Foreign Volunteers.

According to the Prime Minister, the entire path of a foreign volunteer — from the decision to come to Ukraine to signing a contract for military service — will now be carried out under unified transparent rules.

Yuliia Svyrydenko noted that the purpose of launching the platform is to strengthen Ukrainian units with motivated fighters who can enhance their combat potential.

She also stated that the state aims for foreign volunteers to occupy from 30% to 50% of combat positions.

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