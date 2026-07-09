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Which Applicants will Receive Benefits during Admission to Universities in 2026: List of Categories

20:52, 9 July 2026
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Subject coefficients are applied to each specialty, determining the weight of each subject.
Which Applicants will Receive Benefits during Admission to Universities in 2026: List of Categories
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During the 2026 admission campaign, specific categories of applicants will be eligible for special admission conditions to higher education institutions. The Ministry of Education and Science clarified that these special conditions for participation in the competitive selection are extended to certain applicant groups.

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In particular, quota-1 applies to the following categories of applicants:

  • combatants;
  • orphans;
  • children deprived of parental care;
  • people with disabilities;
  • people recognized as affected participants of the Revolution of Dignity;
  • people who were denied registration for the National Multi-subject Test (NMT) due to the inability to create special conditions for taking the test;
  • people who were held in Russian captivity or were illegally deprived of liberty as a result of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine.

Quota-2 is available to applicants whose registered place of residence is in temporarily occupied territories or areas of active hostilities.

Furthermore, children of fallen (deceased) defenders of Ukraine are entitled to a mandatory transfer to vacant state-funded places.

The Ministry of Education and Science noted that the comprehensive list of privileged categories and the documents required to confirm eligibility for special admission conditions are outlined in the 2026 Admissions Procedure for higher education.

To confirm eligibility for a benefit, applicants must contact any higher or professional pre-higher education institution before submitting their first application.

This can be done in person. Applicants located in temporarily occupied territories may apply by email.

As previously reported by Judicial-Legal Newspaper, applications for admission to bachelor's programmes, as well as master's programmes in medical, veterinary, and pharmaceutical fields, will be accepted from 19 July to 1 August in Ukraine. During this period, applicants may submit applications for both state-funded and contract forms of study.

Applications can be submitted from 19 July to 1 August 2026. A maximum of 10 applications is permitted, of which no more than five can be for state-funded places. Following the main stage, some higher education institutions may announce additional enrolment exclusively on a contract basis. The timing for such enrolment is determined independently by each university.

 

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