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Some educators may receive a monthly salary bonus of between 10% and 20%

23:47, 9 July 2026
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Educational workers with sports titles may receive a monthly bonus of 10% to 20% of their official salary.
Some educators may receive a monthly salary bonus of between 10% and 20%
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Educational staff holding sports titles may be eligible for a monthly bonus to their official salary. The bonus amount, ranging from 10% to 20%, is determined by the category of the sports title.

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These conditions are stipulated by Order of the Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine No. 557, "On regulating payment conditions and approving tariff grade schemes for employees of educational and scientific institutions."

According to the document, the following bonus amounts are established:

  • 10% of the official salary for the sports title "Master of Sports";

  • 15% for the title "International Master of Sports";

  • 20% for the title "Honoured Coach" or "Honoured Master of Sports."

However, not all educators with sports titles are entitled to this bonus. The bonus is granted only if the employee's professional activity aligns with the profile of their sports title.

Furthermore, if an educator holds multiple sports titles, the bonus will be awarded for only one — specifically, the title that offers the highest bonus amount.

It is worth noting that the Ministry of Education and Science is urging an acceleration of the decision to increase teachers' salaries by 20%, which is scheduled to take effect from 1 September 2026.

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