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Enterprises reminded how to pay the environmental tax for methane emissions

23:30, 9 July 2026
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A rate of UAH 146.50 is applied per tonne of methane emitted, as the Tax Code of Ukraine classifies methane within the "hydrocarbons" group of pollutants.
Enterprises reminded how to pay the environmental tax for methane emissions
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Enterprises that emit methane into the atmosphere from stationary sources must pay an environmental tax at a rate of UAH 146.50 per tonne of methane emitted.

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This rate is defined by the Tax Code of Ukraine. Legislation classifies methane within a group of pollutants called "hydrocarbons," for which paragraph 243.1 of article 243 of the Tax Code establishes the corresponding amount of environmental tax.

Methane's classification as a hydrocarbon is confirmed by its chemical formula (CH₄) and by several regulatory legal acts. In particular, the Law of Ukraine "On Oil and Gas" defines natural gas as a mixture of hydrocarbons; the Rules for the Development of Oil and Gas Fields directly classify methane as a hydrocarbon; and the Gas Transmission System Code stipulates that natural gas contains at least 90% methane.

The tax authorities remind business entities that emit pollutants into the atmosphere from stationary sources that they must possess a permit for emissions or an integrated environmental permit. These documents specify the types and volumes of pollutants.

Taxpayers calculate the environmental tax independently on a quarterly basis, based on actual emission volumes and the rates established by the Tax Code of Ukraine.

 

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