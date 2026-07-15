Judicial Remuneration Increase to Be Financed: Supreme Court Upholds High Council of Justice's Request

The Supreme Court supported the request of the High Council of Justice regarding the proper financial provision of increased judicial remunerations.

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The Supreme Court has supported the request from the High Council of Justice to President VolodymyrZelenskyy and the Cabinet of Ministers. This request concerns the necessity of adhering to the Constitution of Ukraine and the Law of Ukraine "On the Judiciary and the Status of Judges" regarding the proper funding for the increased amount of judicial remuneration.

The Supreme Court stresses the urgent need for practical implementation of legislative changes that have reinstated a fair approach to determining the base amount of judicial remuneration.

The law, adopted by the Verkhovna Rada, has rectified a long-standing legislative inconsistency that had been in place since 2021. During this period, an artificially fixed subsistence minimum indicator was used to determine judges' base salaries. The new law now directly stipulates that the subsistence minimum for able-bodied persons, as established by the law on the State Budget of Ukraine for the respective year, must be used to calculate judicial remuneration.

The Supreme Court welcomes Parliament's decision, which has restored guarantees of judicial independence. This also represents a significant step towards fulfilling Ukraine's international obligations in the field of the rule of law and advancing the country's European integration course.

However, the mere adoption of the law does not guarantee its implementation. Timely and full financial provision of the relevant expenditures is essential to enact the new legislative provisions. Therefore, the Supreme Court underscores the need to comply with the law's requirements and endorses the High Council of Justice's request.

The Supreme Court emphasises, "The law that restored constitutional guarantees for determining judicial remuneration must be fully implemented, and its financial provision guaranteed by the state. Only under such conditions will the real strengthening of judicial independence, fulfilment of Ukraine's international obligations, and further progress on the path of European integration be ensured."

Previously, the "Judicial-Legal Newspaper" reported that on 14 July, the High Council of Justice (HCJ) unanimously supported a request to the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, and the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, concerning the assurance of constitutional guarantees for financing the judiciary.

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