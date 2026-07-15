Introduction of Flexible Connection to Power Grids — What Changes the NERC Prepares

The NERC notes that flexible connection will open new opportunities for the development of distributed generation and energy storage installations.

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The NERC reported that it is continuing to implement a flexible connection mechanism for electrical networks, a key tool provided by Ukrainian Law No. 4777. To this end, the Commission is undertaking a regulatory procedure to amend the Transmission System Code, the Distribution System Code, and the Methodology for Forming the Fee for Connection to Power Grids.

The Commission notes that a flexible connection will create new opportunities for the development of distributed generation and energy storage installations. This mechanism will enable new generating facilities and energy storage installations to connect to the network, even with limited throughput capacity, provided that the technical operating parameters defined by the system operator are met.

"This will reduce the implementation time of new energy projects, removing the need to wait for the completion of large-scale reconstruction of electrical networks," the NERC emphasised.

In addition to the flexible connection mechanism, the Commission is also working on implementing other innovations provided by Law No. 4777.

In particular, it is planned to:

separate the allowed capacity for use into power output capacity and power intake capacity;

grant operators of energy storage installations the right to install generating units;

expand the list of customers who can use the joint connection mechanism (cable pooling).

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